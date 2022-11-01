Netherlands vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | NED vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe will take on the Netherlands in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. Zimbabwe is fourth in the points table, with a single victory in three games. They must win their remaining games to secure a place in the semi-finals. Craig Ervine’s team lost by three runs to Bangladesh in their previous match. Top choices include Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.

The Netherlands, on the other hand hand, has no wins in three games and is at the bottom of the points table. The Dutch team scored only 91 points in their previous game and then refused to protect their score against Pakistan.

ZIM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup – Match 34 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – ZIM vs NED ZIM vs NED Match Date Tuesday, November 2nd, 2022. ZIM vs NED Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Oval Stadium

Key Players in Form in ZIM vs NED teams

Netherlands: Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in ZIM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup match 34

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Oval here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.

Toss factor in ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Oval Stadium

Total T20 matches – 6

Matches won Batting First – 4

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 168

Highest score – 209

Lowest score – 114

ZIM vs NED head-to-head

Played: 4

Netherlands won: 3

Zimbabwe won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Netherlands vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Probable Playing XI for NED in NED vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 34

S Edwards(C), Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, TLW Cooper, Brandon Glover, BFW de Leede, PA van Meekeren, RE van der Merwe, SJ Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Tim Pringle.

Probable Playing XI for ZIM in ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup Match 34

CR Ervine(C), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, B Evans, RW Chakabva, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

ZIM vs NED ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 34 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Scott Edwards, Williams, Max ODowd, Ervine, Brad Evans, van der Merwe, van Meekeran, Ngarava, Evans.

ZIM vs NED ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 34 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

S Edwards, Colin Ackermann, MP O’Dowd, CR Ervine, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, Logan van Beek, Brandon Glover, PA van Meekeren, Tim Pringle.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Scott Edwards: The wicketkeeper has been in charge of getting his team off to a fortunate win. He’ll be looking to win this one.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Sean Williams: has a strike rate of 125.2 and has scored 1326 runs in T20I. He’ll be looking to lead his side in this one.

Craig Ervine: is also an interesting batsman, who has a good record in T20I with almost 1087 runs.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sikandar Raza: The world is not kept in the dark about the all-around talent of Raza, who contributed a wicket and scored an incredible knock of 82 runs off just 48 balls to help his team win.

Wesley Madhevere: His method to batting sets him apart from the majority of the players on his team.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: took three wickets in the previous match. Let’s see what he can do against West Indies.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Colin Ackermann

Must pick for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza

Scott Edwards

Colin Ackermann

Craig Ervine

Wesley Madhevere

Risky choices for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Luke Jongwe

Victor Nyauchi

Who will win today’s ZIM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup match?

Zimbabwe is the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence to take their last defeat revenge.

