Saturday, July 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 4 | Zimbabwe vs...
-- Advertisement --

ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 4 | Zimbabwe vs India Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report – T20I series 2024

ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 4 | Zimbabwe vs India Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report – T20I series 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction: Both teams play against each other in the fourth T20I match of the five-match series on coming Saturday, July 13 at the Harare Sports Club. Team India is currently leading the series at 2-1, this match seems to be quite interesting. India’s cricket team has a chance to win the series and thus kick off a captaincy period with Shubman Gill successfully. At the same time, Zimbabwe will be trying to make efforts to get the victory and thereby prolong the series. As we saw Sunday’s encounter ought to be a fierce battle as one is keen to seal the series while the other was eager to draw even.

-- Advertisement --

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Prediction | T20O Series – Match 4

Match ZIM vs IND – T20I series- Match 4
ZIM vs IND Match Date Sunday, July 13th, 2024
ZIM vs IND Match Time 4: 30 PM IST
ZIM vs IND Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare

Best Dream11 Team Prediction – Tips by Experts for ZIM vs IND T20I – Match 

Key Players in the Form ZIM top performers: Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani

IND top performers: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar
Weather forecast for the ZIM vs IND-Match 4
  • Temperature – 26°C
  • Precipitation – 0%
  • Humidity – 19%
Pitch Conditions for ZIM vs IND-Match 4 The Harare Sports Club’s pitch is excellent so far in the series since it provides equal support for both batters and bowlers. The batter’s benefit from the hard surface’s high and steady bounce, which makes the ball come to the bat more easily because of the solid surface.
Toss Factor in ZIM vs IND- Match 4 Teams will most likely prefer to bat first.
ZIM vs IND Head-to-head in T20I
  • Matches Played: 11
  • Won by ZIM: 3
  • Won by IND: 8
  • Draw:  0
  • No Result: 0
Squads ZIM vs IND Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

IndiaShubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande

Probable Playing X1 for ZIM

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Mayers, Clive Madande (wk), Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Probable Playing X1 for IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ZIM vs IND T20I Series | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 4 | Zimbabwe vs India Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report – T20I series 2024 | KreedOn

Clive Madande(wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Abhishek Sharma(C), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi (VC), Avesh Khan

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 4 | Zimbabwe vs India Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report – T20I series 2024 | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Sanju Samson(wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar(C), Blessing Muzarabani, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: The wicket-keeper batter is in great form for the upcoming match. Despite not getting enough opportunities, the young batter is capable of showcasing his batting skills any day.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Dion Myers: The middle-order right-hand batter shone during the 3rd T20I, scoring a mesmerizing 65* off 49 balls and looking comfortable against the Indian attack.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Indian batter looked in great touch throughout the series, scoring an impressive 77 runs in the second game and 49 runs in the third game. He appears promising for the upcoming matches.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sikandar Raza: Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza claimed the Player of the Match award in the series’ first game, scoring 17 runs and taking four crucial wickets. Although he failed to shine in the next game, the all-rounder made his presence felt in the third game by picking up two crucial wickets and scoring 15 runs.

Washington Sundar: The Indian all-rounder scored 27 runs and took two wickets in the first match. He also picked up a wicket in the second game and won the Player of the Match award in the third game. Known for his knack for taking wickets and scoring crucial runs when required, he consistently contributes with both bat and ball.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: The right-arm medium-fast bowler has looked impressive in the series so far, providing a good start for his side with the ball in hand. He also picked up two crucial wickets in the last game.

Avesh Khan: The right-arm fast bowler has made his mark in the series so far, taking wickets in almost every game. He seems too quick for the Zimbabwe batters to handle.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Washington Sundar

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

  • Avesh Khan
  • Dion Myers

Must Picks for ZIM vs IND 4th T20I Match Dream11 Prediction

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Washinton Sundar
  • Dion Myers
  • Blessing Muzarabani

Risky choices for ZIM vs IND Dream11 prediction | ZIM vs IND 4th T20I Match

Who will win the T20I Series match 4 between Zimbabwe and India?

Despite their initial setback in the first match of the series, Team India delivered complete performances in the next two games to take the lead. Looking ahead, they appear much stronger compared to the host. India, being the stronger side, is expected to win the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday in Harare and secure an invincible 3-1 lead in the series.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
N. Sriram Balaji and Gonzalo Escobar Reach Men’s Doubles Semifinal at Braunschweig Challenger
Next article
15 Football Legends Who Never Got Their Hands on Trophy: The Unfortunate Few

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Game-Changing Investment: IIT Madras Invest 5 Crores in Sports Tech Startups

Saiman Das -
IIT Madras took the initiative aimed to foster innovation in the sports industry, they invest 5 crores to sports...
News

Sabeera Haris Shines with Bronze at ISSF Junior World Cup

Saiman Das -
Sabeera Haris won a bronze medal in the women's trap event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior...
Football

Copa America 2024 Final: Date, Time (IST), All Teams- Where to Watch Live

Saiman Das -
In the Copa America 2024 final, Argentina will face Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 15...
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Wants Morne Morkel as New Indian Bowling Coach

Sumit Malgotra -
Gautam Gambhir, the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, wants Morne Morkel as new Indian bowling coach....
Football

15 Football Legends Who Never Got Their Hands on Trophy: The Unfortunate Few

Ranjeet Kumar -
In football, trophies are one of the most important things to players. When athletes think back on their careers,...
News

N. Sriram Balaji and Gonzalo Escobar Reach Men’s Doubles Semifinal at Braunschweig Challenger

Saiman Das -
In tennis, India's N. Sriram Balaji and his partner Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador have progressed to the Men's Doubles...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019