ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 4 | Zimbabwe vs India Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report – T20I series 2024

ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction: Both teams play against each other in the fourth T20I match of the five-match series on coming Saturday, July 13 at the Harare Sports Club. Team India is currently leading the series at 2-1, this match seems to be quite interesting. India’s cricket team has a chance to win the series and thus kick off a captaincy period with Shubman Gill successfully. At the same time, Zimbabwe will be trying to make efforts to get the victory and thereby prolong the series. As we saw Sunday’s encounter ought to be a fierce battle as one is keen to seal the series while the other was eager to draw even.

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Prediction | T20O Series – Match 4

Match ZIM vs IND – T20I series- Match 4 ZIM vs IND Match Date Sunday, July 13th, 2024 ZIM vs IND Match Time 4: 30 PM IST ZIM vs IND Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare

Best Dream11 Team Prediction – Tips by Experts for ZIM vs IND T20I – Match

Key Players in the Form ZIM top performers: Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani IND top performers: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar Weather forecast for the ZIM vs IND-Match 4 Temperature – 26°C

Precipitation – 0%

Humidity – 19% Pitch Conditions for ZIM vs IND-Match 4 The Harare Sports Club’s pitch is excellent so far in the series since it provides equal support for both batters and bowlers. The batter’s benefit from the hard surface’s high and steady bounce, which makes the ball come to the bat more easily because of the solid surface. Toss Factor in ZIM vs IND- Match 4 Teams will most likely prefer to bat first. ZIM vs IND Head-to-head in T20I Matches Played: 11

Won by ZIM: 3

Won by IND: 8

Draw: 0

No Result: 0 Squads ZIM vs IND Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande

Probable Playing X1 for ZIM

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Mayers, Clive Madande (wk), Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Probable Playing X1 for IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ZIM vs IND T20I Series | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Clive Madande(wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Abhishek Sharma(C), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi (VC), Avesh Khan

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Sanju Samson(wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar(C), Blessing Muzarabani, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: The wicket-keeper batter is in great form for the upcoming match. Despite not getting enough opportunities, the young batter is capable of showcasing his batting skills any day.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Dion Myers: The middle-order right-hand batter shone during the 3rd T20I, scoring a mesmerizing 65* off 49 balls and looking comfortable against the Indian attack.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Indian batter looked in great touch throughout the series, scoring an impressive 77 runs in the second game and 49 runs in the third game. He appears promising for the upcoming matches.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sikandar Raza: Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza claimed the Player of the Match award in the series’ first game, scoring 17 runs and taking four crucial wickets. Although he failed to shine in the next game, the all-rounder made his presence felt in the third game by picking up two crucial wickets and scoring 15 runs.

Washington Sundar: The Indian all-rounder scored 27 runs and took two wickets in the first match. He also picked up a wicket in the second game and won the Player of the Match award in the third game. Known for his knack for taking wickets and scoring crucial runs when required, he consistently contributes with both bat and ball.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: The right-arm medium-fast bowler has looked impressive in the series so far, providing a good start for his side with the ball in hand. He also picked up two crucial wickets in the last game.

Avesh Khan: The right-arm fast bowler has made his mark in the series so far, taking wickets in almost every game. He seems too quick for the Zimbabwe batters to handle.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Washington Sundar

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Avesh Khan

Dion Myers

Must Picks for ZIM vs IND 4th T20I Match Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Washinton Sundar

Dion Myers

Blessing Muzarabani

Risky choices for ZIM vs IND Dream11 prediction | ZIM vs IND 4th T20I Match

Avesh Khan

Brian Bennett

Who will win the T20I Series match 4 between Zimbabwe and India?

Despite their initial setback in the first match of the series, Team India delivered complete performances in the next two games to take the lead. Looking ahead, they appear much stronger compared to the host. India, being the stronger side, is expected to win the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday in Harare and secure an invincible 3-1 lead in the series.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big