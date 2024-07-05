ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 1 | Zimbabwe vs India Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report – T20I series 2024

- Advertisement -

ZIM vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction: Just after the victory at the T20 World Cup, India is about to face Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series. The first game will take place at Harare Sports Club on July 6th at 1:00 p.m. local time. Though the Cadricks failed to qualify for the T20WC, the team is a potent outfit with some great talent. But India, having too much depth in their talented roster, will be all set to get this one and lead the series.

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Prediction | T20 Series – Match 1

Match ZIM vs IND – T20I series – Match 1 ZIM vs IND Match Date Saturday, July 6th, 2024 ZIM vs IND Match Time 8:30 pm IST ZIM vs IND Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare

Best Dream11 Team Prediction – Tips by Experts for ZIM vs IND T20

Key Players in the Form ZIM top performers: Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani IND top performers: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi Weather forecast for ZIM vs IND match Temperature – 25° C

Precipitation – 0

Humidity – 4%

Wind Speed – 9 KMPH Pitch Conditions for ZIM vs IND match The pace bowlers do well at Harare Sports Stadium, but we also think there might be something in it for the spinners. A good score would be 160 here. Toss Factor in ZIM vs IND match Teams will most likely prefer to bowl first. ZIM vs IND Head-to-head in T20I Matches Played: 8

Won by ZIM: 2

Won by IND: 6

Draw: 0

No Result: 0 Squads ZIM vs IND Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba. India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana

Probable Playing XI for ZIM

Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Faraz Akram, Jonathan Campbell, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Probable Playing XI for IND

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ZIM vs IND T20 Series | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Clive Madande, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Abhishek Sharma, Blessing Muzarabani, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Clive Madande, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Abhishek Sharma, Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Clive Madande: The wicket-keeper batter has played some decent knocks against Bangladesh couple of months back. In T20Is, Madane has scored 244 runs in 18 innings at a strike rate of 102.02.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Wesley Madhevere: Madhevere has scored 1047 runs at an average of 20.94 in this format of this game. He is one of the best batters in the current squad of Zimbabwe.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Indian opener, in 17 T20I innings, has scored 500 runs with an average of 35.71 and at a strike rate of 140.05. He is expected to perform well in this match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sikandar Raza: Raza finds himself in the list of top all-rounders in world cricket. The 38-years old has scored 90 runs and has scalped 2 wickets in his last 3 respective T20I matches. He is expected to perform well in this game as well.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma is expected to make his debut in the game against Zimbabwe. The youngster has been exceptional with the bat in IPL 2024. He can exploit the initial over very well and if required, Abhishek can also come handy with the ball.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: The right arm medium pacer from Zimbabwe has bagged 60 wickets in 50 T20I matches. In the last 3 games respective matches, Blessing dismissed 6 batters of Bangladesh. He can be a top pick for the match against India.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg spinner from India would trouble the Zimbabwe batters with his skills. In just 24 T20Is, the leggie has bagged 36 wickets that too at a decent economy of 7.5

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sikandar Raza, Ravi Bishnoi

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Blessing Muzarabani, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Must Picks for ZIM vs IND T20 Series Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza

Blessing Muzarabani

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravi Bishnoi

Risky choices for ZIM vs IND Dream11 prediction | ZIM vs IND T20I Series

Who will win the T20 Series match 1 between Zimbabwe and India?

Zimbabwe takes on current T20 World Cup champions India in a home series. However, India’s side of big match players will be watched closely. The experience in this game is intact, and a competitive game is our estimation, though India wins in the opener.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big