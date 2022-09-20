ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC TV rights – Full details here

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC TV rights

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC TV rights- KreedOn
Image Source-Bestmediainfo
Zee Entertainment Enterprises may draw Rs 130.7 billion in revenue for TV rights of International Cricket Council (ICC) matches at an annual return on investment of 2.2% over four years, according to a report by Elara Capital.

This revenue is made on the premise that it has paid 50% of the total value of the TV. The annual ROI dynamics can favorably change to 9% if it has paid 40% of the total value of the rights.

ICC rights to the mega international tournaments were bought by Disney for $3 billion (CY 24-27). Disney Star announced last month that it had entered into a strategic licensing agreement and now Disney Star will license the television broadcast rights for ICC global Men’s and Under-19 events for four years to ZEE.

In the recent IPL auctions, TV rights reckoned 49% of the total value. According to the assumption, the cost of acquisition in the TV segment is 50%, Zee has paid a cost of around Rs 436 million/match, which is 22% less than the price for the IPL TV rights.

According to Elara Capital,

“This is a big premium (discount of a mere 22%), as pricing is high only for India- based matches. And if India does not qualify for the later stages, the pricing may converge sharply (down 40-50%). As per our assessment, India matches contribute 9-17% of the total matches in marquee tournaments based on performance. Thus, India needs to perform well to recover the hefty content cost.”

Analysis of Fantasy Sports contribution to the growth of India sports economy

Nidhi Singh
