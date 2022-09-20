ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC TV rights – Full details here

- Advertisement -

Zee Entertainment Enterprises may draw Rs 130.7 billion in revenue for TV rights of International Cricket Council (ICC) matches at an annual return on investment of 2.2% over four years, according to a report by Elara Capital.

This revenue is made on the premise that it has paid 50% of the total value of the TV. The annual ROI dynamics can favorably change to 9% if it has paid 40% of the total value of the rights.

ICC rights to the mega international tournaments were bought by Disney for $3 billion (CY 24-27). Disney Star announced last month that it had entered into a strategic licensing agreement and now Disney Star will license the television broadcast rights for ICC global Men’s and Under-19 events for four years to ZEE.

-- Advertisement --

In the recent IPL auctions, TV rights reckoned 49% of the total value. According to the assumption, the cost of acquisition in the TV segment is 50%, Zee has paid a cost of around Rs 436 million/match, which is 22% less than the price for the IPL TV rights.

According to Elara Capital,

“This is a big premium (discount of a mere 22%), as pricing is high only for India- based matches. And if India does not qualify for the later stages, the pricing may converge sharply (down 40-50%). As per our assessment, India matches contribute 9-17% of the total matches in marquee tournaments based on performance. Thus, India needs to perform well to recover the hefty content cost.”

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Analysis of Fantasy Sports contribution to the growth of India sports economy

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport