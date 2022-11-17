Yuzvendra Chahal’s “Kya haal hai” post after reunion with Kuldeep Yadav goes viral | #KulChaReunion

- Advertisement -

Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious post after reunion with Kuldeep Yadav captioned, “Kya haal hai” goes viral. Chahal posted a photo with Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday, marking their reunion ahead of the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. The ‘KulCha’ have reunited and will be in action in the upcoming T20I and ODI series in New Zealand starting Friday.

The two used to form an intimidating spin pair in limited overs formats a couple of years back, but a loss of form displaced them from the Indian cricket team. However, both the spinners are on a comeback trail.

Chahal was a part of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. However, he didn’t get a chance to play a single match. To which former spinner and ex-selector Sarandeep Singh pointed out that keeping Chahal benched was a big mistake. He told PTI,

“One of the team’s biggest mistakes was to not play Yuzvendra Chahal in the entire tournament, especially today. You saw how effective England’s wrist spinners were.”

India will play three T20I matches starting on November 18th at Wellington, followed by two games at Mount Maunganui and Napier on November 20th and 22nd respectively. The Men in Blue will then play three ODIs on the 25th, 27th, and 30th of November respectively.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

