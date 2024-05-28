Yuvraj Singh Takes Legal Swing at Real Estate Firms Over Privacy Breach

- Advertisement -

Yuvraj Singh, former Team India world champion and left-handed batsman, has issued two legal notices to real estate firms based in Delhi. Singh alleges that these firms have included arbitrary clauses in their agreements, which he claims violate his privacy rights through unfair promotional activities for their projects.

Additionally, Singh has stated that the firms failed to deliver the projects on time as promised. Notably, the former cricket star, Yuvraj Singh had booked a residence in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area in 2020. Representing Yuvraj Singh, the law firm Rizwan Law Associates has served notices claiming damages due to project delays. They have also requested a Letter of Possession, unless there are valid reasons for withholding possession or if an extension for project completion is necessary.

It has additionally surfaced that Yuvraj Singh was promised a high-quality apartment, but the real estate company failed to fulfill this commitment by assigning an apartment of notably lower quality. Specifically, this issue involves M/S Uppal Housing Private Limited, one of the entities mentioned in the legal notices. Another company, M/S Brilliant Etoile Private Limited, has received a second notice for flagrantly violating intellectual property rights and infringing upon privacy rights.

Furthermore, the company exacerbated the violation by incorporating his persona into their social media campaigns and news articles, clearly infringing on copyrights, right to publicity, and personality rights.

