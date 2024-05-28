Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketYuvraj Singh Takes Legal Swing at Real Estate Firms Over Privacy Breach
-- Advertisement --

Yuvraj Singh Takes Legal Swing at Real Estate Firms Over Privacy Breach

Yuvraj Singh Takes Legal Swing at Real Estate Firms Over Privacy Breach | KreedOn
Image source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Yuvraj Singh, former Team India world champion and left-handed batsman, has issued two legal notices to real estate firms based in Delhi. Singh alleges that these firms have included arbitrary clauses in their agreements, which he claims violate his privacy rights through unfair promotional activities for their projects.

-- Advertisement --

Additionally, Singh has stated that the firms failed to deliver the projects on time as promised. Notably, the former cricket star, Yuvraj Singh had booked a residence in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area in 2020. Representing Yuvraj Singh, the law firm Rizwan Law Associates has served notices claiming damages due to project delays. They have also requested a Letter of Possession, unless there are valid reasons for withholding possession or if an extension for project completion is necessary.

It has additionally surfaced that Yuvraj Singh was promised a high-quality apartment, but the real estate company failed to fulfill this commitment by assigning an apartment of notably lower quality. Specifically, this issue involves M/S Uppal Housing Private Limited, one of the entities mentioned in the legal notices. Another company, M/S Brilliant Etoile Private Limited, has received a second notice for flagrantly violating intellectual property rights and infringing upon privacy rights.

-- Advertisement --

Furthermore, the company exacerbated the violation by incorporating his persona into their social media campaigns and news articles, clearly infringing on copyrights, right to publicity, and personality rights.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Ravindra Jadeja Relaxes in New York’s Splendid Weather Ahead of T20 World Cup
Next article
Watch: Andre Russell and Ananya Panday Dance to SRK’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ at IPL 2024 Victory Celebration

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Top 10 Best WWE Matches Featuring Roman Reigns: The Reign of Roman

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Roman Reigns is the "Head of the Table," the "Tribal Chief." He is one of the most dominant forces...
BGMI

Meet the Best BGMI Players in India: Top 10 Rankings for 2024

Ikshaku Kashyap -
In the dynamic Indian mobile gaming realm, BGMI, also called Battlegrounds Mobile India, is no small force. The esport...
Badminton

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy Lead India’s Charge at Singapore Open!

Saiman Das -
Top badminton players of India, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen, are gearing up to demonstrate their...
Cricket

Watch: Andre Russell and Ananya Panday Dance to SRK’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ at IPL 2024 Victory Celebration

Saiman Das -
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an unforgettable night on May 26th when they secured their third IPL trophy....
Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Relaxes in New York’s Splendid Weather Ahead of T20 World Cup

Saiman Das -
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently seen strolling through the streets of New York. Ravindra Jadeja was among the...
Athletes

Nitish Kumar Reddy Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Nitish Kumar Reddy, a name rapidly gaining recognition in the cricketing world, is a young talent making waves for...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019