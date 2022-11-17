Yuvraj Singh named Portugal his favorite team in the Qatar World Cup 2022 | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh named Portugal his favorite team in the Qatar World Cup 2022 because of Cristiano Ronaldo. Yuvraj Singh told Viacom18 Sports,

“Portugal is my favorite team at this World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo is my favorite football player. The first FIFA World Cup I watched was when Brazil won the World Cup in 2002.”

Yuvraj Singh also recalled Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt in the 2006 World Cup Final against Italy and said that it was a moment he could never forget.

The veteran all-rounder cricketer is an ardent football fan and is fond of Cristiano Ronaldo. Due to this, Yuvraj Singh will be hailing the Portugal team in Qatar hosted FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ronaldo is among the top footballers in the world, but the 37-year-old has not been able to capture the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy yet. The FIFA World Cup 2022 might be the last chance for Ronaldo to earn glory for his nation.

🇵🇹 Fernando Santos has plenty of talent at his disposal ✨ But can he guide Portugal to #FIFAWorldCup glory? 🤔 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2022

The full squad of Portugal for the Qatar World Cup 2022 is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose SA (Wolves), Rui Patricio (Roma).

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (psg), R. Guerrerio (Dortmund)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Ruben Neves (Wolves), William (Real Betis), Palhinha (Fulham), Vitinha (PSG), Otavio (Porto), Matheus Nunes (Wolves), Joao Mario (Benfica).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica).

