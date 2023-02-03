The curious case of Yuvraj Singh in IPL | Check out the stats of this wonderful batsman in IPL history

- Advertisement -

Yuvraj Singh was destined for a stellar career until he was diagnosed with cancer. He was never the same batter after his return to cricket, however, he showed some great moves time and over again. The high elbow drives, nonchalant flicks which easily sailed over the boundary ropes, and his uncanny way of picking wickets made him stand out from the rest. He had all the credentials to become the best T20 batter for India. Particularly, Yuvraj Singh could have taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm. But destiny had other plans as cancer and lack of consistency from the left-hander was the reason behind his ‘not so good’ IPL record by his standards.

Yuvi did something beyond ordinary in the T20 World Cup in 2007. He hit 6 sixes off Stuart Broad in a very crucial match for India. The big match player again rose to the occasion in the semifinal against Australia where he scored a whirlwind knock of 70 runs in just 30 balls. Even by today’s T20 hitting standards, it is more than a herculean task.

Let us have a look at a detailed record of Yuvraj Singh in the IPL history.

Runs scored by Yuvraj Singh (by year) in IPL

Kings XI Punjab

In the inaugural edition of the IPL, Yuvi was the leader of the Kings XI Punjab side. He scored 299 runs at an average of 23 but a staggering strike rate of 162.50.

In the second year of the IPL, he scored 340 runs at an average of 28.33 but his strike rate dropped to 115.64. In 2010, he scored 255 runs with a strike rate of 128.

He again returned to the side in 2018 and played 8 games for the franchise. It was another failed year for Yuvi as he scored only 65 runs at a poor average of 10.83.

Pune Warriors India

Punjab released him the next year as he featured for Pune Warriors India from 2011-2013. He scored 343 runs in 2011. But the batter missed the next year due to cancer. He returned to the side back in 2013, where he scored 238 runs in 13 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The team of Pune did not feature in the next year meaning that Yuvraj was back in the auction of the IPL. Despite his poor form, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at a tremendous amount of 14 crores. 2014 was the best season for Yuvraj as he scored 376 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 135.25. RCB could not sustain the price at which he was bought and was thus released from the squad the next year.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals formerly known as Delhi Daredevils was the 4th franchise of the Indian stalwart in 2015. He was bought at a staggering money of 16 crores. It was another poor show for Yuvraj in the tournament as he just scored 248 runs at an average of 19.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

It was a new year, a new franchise but the same old form of Yuvi in the IPL. He played for 2 seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017. Yuvraj was a part of the IPL winning team in 2016 but could not perform with the bat as he managed to score 236 runs in 10 matches.

The next year, SRH persisted with him where he played in 12 matches scoring 252 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.37. He returned to the Indian side that year and was also a part of the Champions Trophy squad for India.

Mumbai Indians

Yuvraj was almost getting unsold at the 2019 auction, but Mumbai Indians bought him. He featured in just 4 matches with a high score of 53. Yuvraj Singh won his second IPL title with Mumbai Indians in 2019. This was the last year of Yuvraj in the IPL.

Yuvraj Singh: Runs scored for the IPL team

Kings XI Punjab was the most successful team for Yuvi in the IPL as he scored 959 runs for the side. Pune Warriors India was the second-best side for him as he scored 581 runs. Further, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad (488) and RCB (376). He scored the least runs for Mumbai Indians (98).

Runs scored by innings

In terms of runs scored by innings, Yuvraj scored better in the first innings than while chasing. He scored 54.9% of his 2750 IPL runs in the first innings of the match. Out of the total runs, the left-hander scored 45.1% runs in the second innings.

