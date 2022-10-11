Yuvraj Singh Gets Trolled For His Tweet on Ronaldo -‘Welcome to 700 club’ | Twitter Reactions | #YuvrajSingh #CristianoRonaldo – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Veteran Cricketer Yuvraj Singh gets trolled for his laudatory tweet for footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his football career in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory against Everton in the English Premier League (EPL) at Goodison Park on Sunday. Yuvraj Singh took to social media to laud the footballer. The cricketer tweeted, “King is back! Form is temporary class is forever! Welcome to 700 club No7 #GOAT #legend,” to which he got severely trolled by the netizens. Some users also suggested and pointed out the correct usage of the ‘welcome to the club’ phrase.

Twitter Reactions

Let’s take a look on how Twitter reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s ‘welcome to the 700 club’ tweet on Ronaldo

which 700 club are you in my good sir ? — ° (@anubhav__tweets) October 9, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on your 72. Btw which match @YUVSTRONG12 ? Oops it’s soccer my bad 🙈 Off late we are having toooooo many kinds in Social media. -- Advertisement -- Bcoz in real world kings are banned and only God’s can exist. — PK Sachinist (@pksachinist) October 9, 2022

bhai. English sikho thoda. He is the ONLY player in the history of football as of this moment to score 700 club goals. And you are not part of it — CRI7LEO10 (@Leo10Cri7) October 10, 2022

Kuch bhi….you are talking like you are already in a 700 club so you are welcoming him 😂 — Krisvin (@Krisvin_) October 10, 2022

Cricket and Football is like Heaven and Earth, don't Compare don't underestimate Football — K M Y N S (@RAULMINE_KMYN7) October 11, 2022

Are yuvi bhai kitni bar smjhaya h siuuuu hai. Har baar siiiiiii likh dete ho — Ayush Khanna (@hhssuuyyaa) October 9, 2022

