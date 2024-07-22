Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti Clinch Swiss Open Doubles Title in Thrilling Comeback

- Advertisement -

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti secured the doubles title at the 2024 Swiss Open after staging a comeback to defeat the French duo Fabrice Martin and Ugo Humbert in the final.

This marks the second ATP Tour title of the year for Bhambri and Olivetti, who also claimed victory at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich in April.

Seeded third in the ATP 250 tournament, Bhambri and Olivetti needed 69 minutes to overcome their unseeded opponents with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 at the Roy Emerson Arena in Gstaad, as per the Olympic press release on Sunday. Martin and Humbert initially dominated by breaking their opponents’ serve in the fourth game, securing the first set 6-3. Bhambri and Olivetti responded in the second set with strong service games, not dropping a point during their first three service games and increasing pressure on their opponents.

Their efforts paid off in the sixth game with a crucial break. Bhambri and Olivetti then held their serves to push the match into a 10-point tiebreaker.

Both pairs started the tiebreak well, but Bhambri and Olivetti excelled with their returns, gaining a five-point lead before sealing the victory. This final marked their third on the ATP Tour this year. They previously won the Bavarian International doubles title by defeating the German pair Andreas Mies and Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets but were runners-up at the Lyon Open in May, losing to Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and Great Britain’s Henry Patten.

Overall, this was Bhambri’s third title on the ATP Tour. He secured his first ATP Tour title in 2023 alongside Lloyd Harris at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. This year, Bhambri and Olivetti also participated in the French Open and Wimbledon Grand Slams, but exited in the first and second rounds, respectively.

