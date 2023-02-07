Tuesday, February 7, 2023
YPF Chief Presented PM Narendra Modi With Lionel Messi Jersey

Image Source- Twitter
Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi was presented with an Argentina football jersey with the name of the World Cup winning captain, Lionel Messi. Pablo Gonzalez, President of YPF from Argentina, presented the T-shirt to the Prime Minister of India at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

YPF is a majority state-owned Argentine energy company and its headquarter is located in Buenos Aires. This oil and gas company is a long-term sponsor of the AFA.

In 2020, YPF renewed their contract with AFA until 2025. The partnership allows YPF to carry out promotional and commercial activities and one of the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi became “the official image of the YPF-AFA sponsorship”.

Messi played an important role in Argentina’s successful campaign in Qatar and helped the club to lift the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy after a long wait. In FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina defeated France in a thrilling final.

Best Footballs - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online – Experts Review

