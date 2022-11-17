Thursday, November 17, 2022
Youth World Boxing Championships: Deepak & Vanshaj Started Campaign on a Winning Note

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Youth World Boxing Championships: Deepak & Vanshaj Started Campaign on a Winning Note
Image Source- News18
Asian youth medalists Deepak and Vanshaj started their campaign on a winning note on the opening day of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain. Earlier, Vishwanath Suresh opened India’s campaign with a convincing win.

Deepak performed tremendously in the men’s 75kg bout and outperform his Albanian opponent Useid Nika. On the other hand, Vanshaj also began similarly against Uzbekistan’s Boltaev Shavkatjon in the 63.5kg opening round match. All five judges vote in Vanshaj’s favor because of his dominant display and registered a 5-0 win.

Earlier this year, in the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, Vanshaj and Deepak clinched gold and bronze medals respectively.

In round-of-16 matches, Lashu Yadav (70 kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81 kg) will play against Poland’s Marta Czerwinska and Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva respectively. Preeti Dahiya (57kg) will go against Colombia’s Claudia Daniela in the Round of 32.

In the last edition of the championship, Indian boxers produced a historic show as they clinched 11 medals, including eight gold. In this year’s championship, a total of 25-member Indian contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

Nidhi Singh
