Saturday, August 27, 2022
Young Linthoi Chanambam scripts history | Wins India’s 1st ever gold at Judo World Championships

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Young Linthoi Chanambam scripts history by winning gold at Judo World Championships- KreedOn
Image Source- News18
Indian Teenage Judoka, Linthoi Chanambam created history by winning India’s first-ever medal in Judo World Championships on Friday. The 15-year-old won gold in the Women’s 57kg category at the World Judo Cadet (U18) Championships. 

The Manipur teenager took the early lead in the final bout with a waza-ari (the second highest score a fighter can achieve) and dismissed Brazil’s Bianca Reis in the 57-kg category final. She managed to get a Shido in the final seconds to win the match by 1-0.

Linthoi with her sheer hard work became India’s first-ever gold medalist in any age category and across genders at the World Cadet Judo Championships.

Chanambam is been a part of the Indian Inspire Institute’s Judo Program since 2017 and getting exposure under the guidance of the institute’s Judo Head Coach Mamuka Kizilashvili. She is considered as one of the best judokas from India in recent years and is also part of the Indian government’s TOPS program.

Chanambam stated-

“I don’t have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I’m very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this,” 

In November 2021, Linthoi clinched Gold at the National Championships held in Chandigarh. She also won a gold and opened India’s medal account on the third day of the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022 held in Bangkok.

Nidhi Singh
