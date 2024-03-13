“You Don’t Play For India, State And Get In IPL Directly”: Praveen Kumar lashes out at Hardik Pandya

- Advertisement -

Retired Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar criticized Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya before the 17th season (IPL 2024). The 37-year-old pointed out that the prominent all-rounder doesn’t play much for the national team due to frequent injuries and also doesn’t participate in domestic cricket for his state team.

During the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya hurt his ankle. He just returned to playing cricket recently. The 30-year-old joined the MI team on March 11. Praveen suggested that Pandya should play more matches internationally and domestically instead of just focusing on the IPL.

Watch The Video Here

Former cricketer Praveen Kumar talking about Hardik Pandya how he's fit only for IPL but not for nation or domestic. He also feels Rohit Sharma could have captained 3-4 more years in MI colour💔 pic.twitter.com/2I6Hljvf88 — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) March 12, 2024

Praveen thinks the team should have supported Rohit Sharma as the leader. When Hardik joined the five-time champion Mumbai Indians, he took over as captain, replacing Rohit. Head coach Mark Boucher mentioned that Rohit’s batting performance declined over the past few years, so the team decided to give him a break and brought in Hardik as the new captain.

However, Praveen Kumar believes that Rohit could have led Mumbai Indians for at least three more years. He added that the decision solely lies in the hands of the management, and they wanted a new face.