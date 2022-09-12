Yet Another Glory! Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje

- Advertisement -

Yashaswini Ghorpade clinched another title in a week when she and partner Oscar Birriel won gold in the U19 mixed doubles event at the WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje in North Macedonia. This is the first time that a mixed doubles event held at the WTT Youth Series tournament.

Ghorpade teamed up with Puerto Rico’s Oscar Birriel and defeated the combination of Petek Borna and Cheng Pusyuan in a spectacular encounter that went down to the wire, 3-2 (7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9).

The Indian-Puerto Rican pair had to recover from two games down to produce this spectacular victory in a match that lasted 34 minutes. After this event, world No. 7, Yashaswini added another title to her name within a week.

Yashaswini Ghorpade created history on Monday (September 5th, 2022) by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a singles medal for India in the U19 section of the Asian Junior & Cadet Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Laos.

Also, the pair of Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade ended India’s campaign by winning the mixed doubles gold medal in this event in Laos, on Tuesday (6th September 2022). They defeated China’s Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan by 11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, and 11-8 to emerge as India’s first champion combination in this age-group continental championship.

