Yashaswini Deswal Biography, Shooter, State, Instagram, World Champion

Life never fails to reward those who chase their dreams. From an Economics student to a world champion, it truly has been an incredible journey for talented shooter Yashaswini Deswal. A chance encounter that completely changed her life, a mentor who acted like wind underneath her wings, and a family that stood with her through thick and thin, Yashaswini was fortunate enough to find support from all quarters. But before all this, she found a spark in herself and decided to ignite it.

That was indeed the real beginning of her life story. Today, we explore this sparkling journey.

Details Full Name Yashaswini Singh Deswal Age 23 (as of 2020) Sport Category 10m Air Pistol Date of Birth 30 march 1997 Hometown Panchkula, Haryana, India Coach Tejinder Singh Dhillon Achievement Gold at 2019 ISSF World Championships in Rio de Janeiro

Yashaswini Deswal Biography

Early Life

Yashaswini Deswal hails from Haryana’s Panchkula city which is just 10 km from Chandigarh. It was in 2012 that Yashaswini first started competing professionally.

A chance visit to her uncle’s Army unit turned out to be a life-changing encounter for Yashaswini. She got to fire army guns there and was completely enthralled with the experience. However, another important factor in Yashaswini choosing to take up shooting was because of India’s success at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

“Yashaswini started shooting in 2012 as she was inspired by 2010 Commonwealth Games in India and wanted to win a medal for India one day,” her father SS Deswal said in an interview.

Yashaswini was 15 when she decided to take shooting professionally. She would soon meet coach Tejinder Dhillon from where her career truly took a flight.

Career

Yashaswini’s mentor, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, has played a crucial role in shaping her career. A former Inspector General of Police at the CRPF Academy in Gurugram, Dhillon first introduced Yashaswini to the intricacies of the sport. In fact, he even bought her a pistol.

“Yashaswini was physically very frail but very disciplined. We had established a shooting range at home for her in Panchkula, and it was shifted to Delhi when her dad was transferred,” Dhillon recalled.

Her first major competition was the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in Nanjing China. The youngster finished sixth in the 10-metre air pistol event. Although Yashaswini couldn’t win any medal, she would take back loads of international experience back home.

Success at ISSF Junior World Cup

Yashaswini made for her disappointment two years later by winning a silver medal in individual as well as team events at the 2016 ISSF Junior World Cup held in Suhl, Germany. She also clinched the gold at a team event later at Qabala, Azerbaijan.

In the same year, she continued her stellar performance at the South Asian Games with a gold medal in team and bronze in individual events.

At the 2017 ISSF Junior World Championship, Yashaswini won gold by equalling the junior record of 235.9 points.

Then, in 2018, she also won the mixed air pistol gold in Kumar Surendra Singh Championship with Abhishek Verma.

ISSF World Championship Glory

The biggest milestone in Yashaswini Jaiswal’s life came in 2019. Featuring in her first-ever at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Rio De Janeiro, Yashaswini put up a dominant show in the qualification round by amassing 582 points.

The youngster followed it by another authoritative performance by hitting 236.7 in the final. With that, she not only beat multiple-Olympic champion Olena Kostevych but also secured quota position for the Tokyo Olympics.

After the big victory, Yashaswini said, “My fight was with myself, so there was no pressure of shooting against the Olympic medallist. I had to prove a point that I am capable of pulling it off at a bigger stage. I was yet to make the podium at a world-level meet in seniors. Thankfully, I did it here.”

“It’s the hard work of Yashaswini which has paid today. When she started shooting under me in 2012, she would dream about winning medals for India and winning the junior world cup gold in 2017 was a special moment for her. But today’s performance has surpassed all her past performances,” coach Dhillon said after Yashaswini’s golden finish in Brazil.

Achievements

ISSF World Cup

Year Place Event Medal 2019 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Women Gold 2019 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Mixed Team Silver

Yashaswini Deswal Family

The DAV college student was born in New Delhi but is currently settled in Chandigarh. She is pursuing her graduation with specialization in Economics. Her parents hold prestigious positions.

Her father SS Deswal is an IPS officer employed as the Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Mother Saroj Deswal, on the other hand, works as the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Panchkula, Haryana. Along with her professional obligations, Saroj makes it a point to travel with her daughter for competitions.

After Yashaswini won the gold medal at the 2019 Rio de Janerio World Championships, SS Deswal was ecstatic.

“She has made the whole country proud. To win an Olympic quota with the gold medal in the ISSF World Cup is a special feeling for the whole family and India. Her gold medal is for the whole country,” he was quoted as saying by the Chandigarh Newsline.

Unknown Facts about Yashaswini Deswal



India’s Olympic silver-medalist Jitu Rai is Yashaswini’s idol. She frequently reaches out to him for guidance.

is Yashaswini’s idol. She frequently reaches out to him for guidance. Other than shooting, Yashaswini is an avid swimmer as well.

In fact, her hobbies include reading, swimming, and pursuing adventure sports.

Set for Olympic Glory

Yashaswini wins gold, secures #OlympicQuota!🇮🇳 A stunning display by 22 yr old #YashaswiniDeswal as she wins a gold🥇 in women’s 10m Air Pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Rio. 👉🏻With this, she becomes the 9th Indian shooter to secure a #Tokyo2020 quota. Many congratulations!👏🏻🎊 pic.twitter.com/QeflGJvxWH — [email protected] (@Media_SAI) August 31, 2019

The next goal is clear – Olympic glory! Yashaswini is focused on bringing glory to the country by winning an Olympic medal. She has started working hard and is trying to better little things to lift her overall performance.

Social Media

We congratulate Ms Yashaswini Deswal, daughter of Sh S S Deswal, DG ITBP for 10m air pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and for securing the Olympic berth. pic.twitter.com/LDjI56Lfyx — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 1, 2019