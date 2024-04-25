Thursday, April 25, 2024
Yash Thakur Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Yash Thakur Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram
Hailing from Kolkata, India, Yash Thakur, born on December 28, 1998, is a cricket prodigy who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. His journey from the streets of Kolkata to the hallowed grounds of cricket is nothing short of inspiring. As a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler, Thakur possesses an innate talent matched only by his unwavering dedication to the sport. Representing the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Thakur’s performances have earned him widespread acclaim. Standing tall at 5 ft 9 in (175 cm), he commands respect on and off the field. Yash Thakur’s journey from practicing cricket as a child to becoming a star player showcases his sheer determination and love for the sport.

Yash Thakur biography

FULL NAME Yash Ravisingh Thakur
PLACE OF BIRTH Kolkata, West Bengal, India
BORN December 28, 1998
HEIGHT 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
JERSEY NO 28
BATTING STYLE Right-handed bat
BOWLING STYLE Right-arm Fast medium
ROLE Bowler
TEAM India
IPL Lucknow Super Giants
FATHER Ravi Thakur
MOTHER Kajal Thakur
SISTER Shweta Thakur

Who is Yash Thakur?

Yash Thakur biography | KreedOn
Image Source – Cricket Addictor

Yash Thakur, born on December 28, 1998, in Kolkata, is a talented right-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler. He’s made waves in Indian cricket, representing Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Thakur’s breakout moment came during the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he topped the wicket-taking charts with 18 dismissals, including his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket. In the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he continued to impress, emerging as Vidarbha’s highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps. His standout performances earned him a spot in the 2023 IPL with Lucknow Super Giants. With his talent, Thakur looks set to become a key player for the Indian cricket team in the future.

Yash Dayal: Bio | Profile | Personal Life | Family and Relationship | Career | Stats | Matches | Facts | KreedOnAlso Read | Yash Dayal Biography: Age | Family | Career | Stats | Facts – All Details

Yash Thakur Family Information 

Yash Thakur Biography: A Rising Star in Indian Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source – Crictoday

Yash Thakur was born to his dad, Ravi Thakur, and mom, Kajal Thakur. We’re checking what jobs his parents have. He has a sister named Shweta Thakur. Yash hasn’t told the media or social media much about his family. If we learn more, we’ll add it here.

Cricketing Career of Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur | KreedOn
Image Source: wikibio.com

Yash Thakur, a name synonymous with talent and determination, emerged as a promising cricketer in domestic cricket, representing Vidarbha with distinction. His debut in List A cricket during the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. Thakur’s prowess extended to first-class cricket, where he made a notable debut in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy. Transitioning seamlessly to the fast-paced world of Twenty20 cricket, Thakur showcased his skills in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His standout performances earned him recognition, culminating in a significant achievement on December 8, 2021, when he secured his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket during the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

IPL Journey 

IPL 2024 | Lucknow Super Giants | KreedOn
Image Source – IPLT20

The 2023 IPL season marked a significant turning point in Yash Thakur’s career when he was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a notable sum of 45 lakhs during the players’ auction. Making his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings on April 3, 2023, he quickly established himself as a formidable force on the field. In a historic moment during the 2024 IPL season, Thakur etched his name in the annals of cricketing history by becoming the first bowler to earn the first five wickets haul of season 2024 in a match against Gujarat Titans Ekana Stadium.

Yash Dhull Biography: Age, Family, Stats, IPL, Facts, Social Media- KreedOnAlso Read | Yash Dhull Biography: Age, Family, Stats, IPL, Facts, Social Media- All Details

Salary in IPL

IPL 2023  45 L
IPL 2024  45 L 

IPL Stats of Yash Thakur

Bowling Statistics

IPL Season Mat Ov Runs Wkts Avg Eco Bst 4w
2024 7 24.5 259 9 28.78 10.43 5/30 0
2023 9 31.5 289 13 22.23 9.08 4/37 1
All IPL 16 56.4 548 22 24.91 9.67 5/30 1

Facts about Yash Thakur 

Facts about Thakur | KreedOn
Image Source: wikibio.com
  • Yash Thakur preferred sports over studies. After finishing his 12th standard exams, he took 2 years break to focus on cricket. He said these things in an interview.
  • He initially started his career as a wicket-keeper batter like his idol, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, Pravin Hinganikar, his first coach, advised him to become a fast bowler.
  • He decided to be a professional cricketer after getting influenced by India’s victory in World Cup 2011. 
  • He was chosen as a net bowler by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2020. Yash practiced with the franchise at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
  • On 8 December 2021, on the opening day of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Yash took his first ever five haul wickets in List A cricket.
  • In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 tournament He impressed selectors with his Death Bowling, and he took 15 Wickets in 10 matches with the average of 15.86.
  • In 2023, he was managed by Major Mood Entertainment, a talent management company.
  • Yash was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 IPL Auction at the price Rs. 45 lakhs ahead of 2023 Indian Premier League.
  • He made his IPL debut on 3 April 2023 against Chennai Super Kings.

Yash Thakur Girlfriend/Wife

Yash Thakur isn’t married right now. We’re not sure about his relationship status yet. He hasn’t told the media or posted anything about his love life on social media. If we learn anything new about this, we’ll update the article.

Net Worth of Yash Thakur

Net Worth of the fast bowler | KreedOn
Image Source; Instagram

According to CricTalky, the net worth of Yash Thakur is around 3 crores as of IPL 2024. The major source of income for Yash Thakur is domestic cricket, IPL Salary and brand endorsements.

Social Media of Yash Thakur

Conclusion 

In conclusion, Yash Thakur’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a key player for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL is truly inspiring. His dedication, skill, and passion for the game have propelled him to success, earning him the admiration of fans and tеammatеs alike. As he continues to show his talent on the cricket field, Thakur serves as a testament to the power of hard work and perseverance in achieving one’s dreams.

Top 10 Best Cricket Hanging Balls | Master Your Batting Technique - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Hanging Balls | Master Your Batting Technique

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Yash Thakur plays for which domestic team?

Yash plays for Vidarbha alongside Jitesh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav.

When did Yash Thakur made his IPL debut?

Yash Thakur made his IPL debut in 2023 season against the Chennai Super Kings.

Against which team did Yash Thakur took his first five-wicket haul in T20 Cricket?

The first five-wicket haul (5/30) of Yash in T20 Cricket came against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

Who is the idol of Yash Thakur?

MS Dhoni is the idol of Yash Thakur.

