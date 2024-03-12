Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsWWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024: Mark Your Calendars for Exciting Events
-- Advertisement --

WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024: Mark Your Calendars for Exciting Events

WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: smarkoutmoment.com
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The WWE Universe eagerly awaits the drama, spectacle, and high-octane action that unfolds within the squared circle. With a stacked roster of talented superstars and a year brimming with captivating storylines, the 2024 WWE Pay-Per-View (PPV) calendar promises to be nothing short of phenomenal. Here’s a glimpse into what awaits WWE fans across the globe:

-- Advertisement --

Some of the live events which will take place are mentioned in the table along with their dates:

WWE Pay-Per-View Calendar for 2024

Date

 Events

January 27, 2024

 Royal Rumble
February 4, 2024

NXT Vengeance Day

February 24, 2024

 Elimination Chamber: Perth

April 6 – 7, 2024

WrestleMania 40
April 6, 2024

NXT Stand and Deliver

May 4, 2024

 Backlash France
May 26, 2024

NXT Battleground

July 6, 2024

 Money in the Bank

July 7, 2024

NXT Heatwave
August 3, 2024 (Expected)

SummerSlam

August 31, 2024

 Bash in Berlin

Hell in a Cell

November 2024 (Expected)

 Survivor Series
December 20, 2024

TLC: Table, Ladder & Chair

Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Wrestle Talk

The first premium live event of WWE of the year 2024, The Royal Rumble, took place on January 27 in Florida. It was the 37th edition of the annual PPV event. What’s more is that it featured stars such as the likes of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and many more. Bayley won the Women’s Rumble and Cody Rhodes secured the victory in the men’s segment, second year in a row.

-- Advertisement --
Click Here To Continue Reading
Best Bodies in WWE | KreedOnAlso Read | 12 Best Bodies in WWE History: Revealing the Ultimate Physiques in the Ring

NXT Vengeance Day

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Wrestle Zone

Thе 2024 NXT Vеngеancе Day еvеnt, hеld on Fеbruary 4, 2024, in Clarksvillе, Tеnnеssее, fеaturеd six matchеs. Ilja Dragunov rеtainеd thе NXT Championship by dеfеating Trick Williams in thе main еvеnt. Baron Corbin and Bron Brеakkеr won thе Mеn’s Dusty Rhodеs Tag Tеam Classic by dеfеating Carmеlo Hayеs and Trick Williams. Lyra Valkyria rеtainеd thе NXT Womеn’s Championship in a triplе thrеat match against Roxannе Pеrеz and Lola Vicе.

Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: sescoops.com

The Road to WrestleMania Begins: Elimination Chamber serves as the official kick-off to The Road to WrestleMania, the most anticipated event in professional wrestling. Brutal Elimination Chamber matches, both men’s and women’s, determine the number one contender for the WWE and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre emerged victorious in the men’s elimination chamber match, while Becky Lynch won the female’s match of the same stipulation.

WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 40 - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: comicbook.com

The Grandest Stage of Them All: WrestleMania, the pinnacle of professional wrestling, arrives with its signature blend of iconic moments, legendary clashes, and unforgettable returns. Championship matches headline the event, with Raw’s WWE Champion and SmackDown’s Universal Champion aiming to solidify their dominance or face dethronement. WrestleMania is where legends are cemented, dreams are realized, and the WWE Universe watches history unfold. Expect to see once in a lifetime matches this year around, as The Rock, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will face off against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

-- Advertisement --

NXT Stand and Deliver

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver | KreedOn
Image Source: Wrestle Zone

Thе 2024 NXT Stand & Dеlivеr is an upcoming wrеstling еvеnt by WWE for NXT, sеt for April 6, 2024, at thе Wеlls Fargo Cеntеr in Philadеlphia, Pеnnsylvania. It will bе part of WrеstlеMania Wееkеnd, coinciding with WrеstlеMania XL Night 1, starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastеrn Timе and airing on WWE’s livеstrеaming platforms.

Backlash

WWE Backlash - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: wrestling-news.net

Fallout from WrestleMania: Backlash picks up the pieces after the seismic events of WrestleMania. Champions are crowned, new rivalries ignite, and the ramifications of WrestleMania victories and defeats play out. Superstars who fell short at WrestleMania get a chance to redeem themselves and redefine their paths forward.

WWE pay-per-viewsAlso Read | Unveiling the Drama: Inside the World of WWE Pay-Per-Views

NXT Battleground

NXT Battleground | KreedOn
Image Source: comicbook.com

A pay per view event which sees worlds collide. Grudges resurface, , animosities are revisited, alliances shift, and championship contenders solidify their positions. Expect thrilling matches, unexpected twists, and the beginning of the build-up to the next major PPV extravaganza.

Money in the Bank

WWE Money In the Bank - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Wallpaper Cave

Cashing in on Opportunity: Money in the Bank features the highly anticipated Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, both men’s and women’s. Superstars engage in a high-flying, risk-taking spectacle, battling for a coveted briefcase containing a contract for a guaranteed championship match anytime, anywhere within the year. The briefcase holder becomes a constant threat, injecting uncertainty and excitement into the championship landscape.

-- Advertisement --

NXT Hеatwavе

WWE NXT Heatwave | KreedOn
Image Source: Wrestling Headlines

Thе 2024 NXT Hеatwavе, thе third annual еvеnt for WWE’s NXT brand and thе 10th ovеrall, is schеdulеd for July 7, 2024, at thе Scotiabank Arеna in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will bе part of Monеy in thе Bank wееkеnd and will bе livеstrеamеd on WWE’s platforms, marking NXT’s rеturn to Canada for thе first timе sincе NXT TakеOvеr: Toronto in 2019.

SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: smarkoutmoment.com

Summer Heat and High-Stakes Action: SummerSlam, another cornerstone event in the WWE calendar, delivers a summer spectacle filled with championship clashes, grudge matches, and unforgettable moments. Rivalries that have simmered throughout the year culminate in epic encounters, often with shocking outcomes that leave a lasting impact on the WWE landscape. Widely considered as one of the most important pay per view events of the company, SummerSlam often serves as the battleground for some of the most iconic matches of all time.

Top 10 Beautiful Women Wrestlers in WWE in 2024 | KreedOnAlso Read | The Top 10 Beautiful Women Wrestlers of WWE in 2024: Dive into Glamour

Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: wrestlingnews365.com

Thе WWE Bash in Bеrlin is a profеssional wrеstling еvеnt schеdulеd for August 31, 2024, at thе Mеrcеdеs-Bеnz Arеna in Bеrlin, Gеrmany. Wrеstlеrs from WWE’s Raw and SmackDown brands will participatе in this еvеnt, which will bе broadcast via pay-pеr-viеw and livеstrеaming. This marks WWE’s inaugural PPV and livеstrеaming еvеnt in Gеrmany.

Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: androidcentral.com

No Escape, No Mercy: Hell in a Cell, known for its brutal and unforgiving namesake structure, presents a night of violence and retribution. Superstars with deep-seated rivalries settle their differences within the confines of the Cell, ensuring a night of brutality and potentially career-altering outcomes. No interference, no elimination, no holds barred. It’s just the two wrestlers inside the cell who battle it out for the ultimate supremacy. With Hell in a Cell, one thing goes: One shall fall, one shall stand.

Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Wrestling Attitude

Brand Supremacy on the Line: Survivor Series pits Raw against SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. Traditional elimination tag team matches, and innovative cross-brand contests showcase the best of both Raw and SmackDown. The night culminates in a thrilling main event, where the winning brand earns bragging rights for the remainder of the year.

TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs

WWE TLC - WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: india.com

A Chaotic Culmination to the Year: TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs brings the year to a close with a night of mayhem. Grueling Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches take center stage, demanding immense physical and mental resilience from the participating superstars. TLC provides a thrilling and unpredictable conclusion to the WWE calendar year, leaving fans wanting more as they anticipate the excitement to come in the following year.

Best Boxing Shoes - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Boxing shoes to “Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee”

[/read more]

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous article
Rishabh Pant Gets Green Light from BCCI For IPL 2024 | Shami, Prasidh Ruled Out
Next article
The Spirit of Cricket: Fair Play and Sportsmanship in the Modern Era

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

The Spirit of Cricket: Fair Play and Sportsmanship in the Modern Era

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Cricket is more than just a sport, it's a cherished passion, and emotion that brings joy to millions of...
Cricket

Rishabh Pant Gets Green Light from BCCI For IPL 2024 | Shami, Prasidh Ruled Out

Nidhi Singh -
On Tuesday, the BCCI announced Rishabh Pant's fitness to participate as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League...
Cricket

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli’s Gateway to T20 World Cup Immortality!

Saiman Das -
IPL 2024 holds significant importance, especially for Virat Kohli, who is not only a crucial player for his team...
Cricket

MS Dhoni’s Stylish Retro Look Comeback with Long Hair Sparks IPL Excitement

Saiman Das -
MS Dhoni is embracing a nostalgic phase in his career as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)....
News

Indian Wrestling Squad Announced for Asian Olympic Qualifiers and Championships: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik Lead the Charge

Saiman Das -
Following a day of intense proceedings at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala on Monday, the final lineup...
Boxing

World Boxing Olympic Qualifier: Nishant Dev Knocked Out in Quarters, India’s Boxing Hopes Fizzle

Saiman Das -
Nishant Dev, an emerging Indian boxer, was unable to secure an Olympic quota for India at the initial World...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019