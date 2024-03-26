WTT Feeder Beirut II: Sreeja Akula Crowned Women’s Singles Champion

- Advertisement -

Indian Table Tennis player, Sreeja Akula, ranked 47th globally, won the WTT Feeder Beirut II women’s singles title by beating Sarah De Nutte in the final in Lebanon. Sreeja dominated the match and secured her second international title despite losing the first game. She won 3-1 in just 33 minutes.

-- Advertisement --

Earlier this year, she won her first title at WTT Feeder Corpus Christi in the USA. In that final, she defeated Lily Zhang, ranked 46th globally, in a match that lasted over 30 minutes.

Sreeja Akula clinches the WTT Feeder Beirut II Singles championship with a victory over former World Championships doubles medalist Sarah De Nutte, triumphing 3-1 in the final. 🏆 WELL DONE SREEJA 👏#SreejaAkula #TableTennis #WTTFeederBeirut pic.twitter.com/l13jaNySK7 — nnis (@nnis_sports) March 25, 2024

-- Advertisement --

In Lebanon, she defeated Daniela Fonseca of Cuba and Archana Kamath of India before facing a tough challenge from Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Sreeja eventually won the quarterfinal match 11-4, 3-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-6.

In the semifinal, she easily beat Suh Hyo Won, who is ranked 36th in the world, with a score of 3-1 to make it to the final. However, in another match earlier that day, Sreeja, who was playing for the women’s doubles title with Diya Chitale, lost 3-1 (4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6) to Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu from Hong Kong, China.

On the other hand, Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal surprised everyone by defeating India’s top players, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, to win the mixed doubles title with a score of 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-0).

-- Advertisement --

In the men’s doubles final, it was an all-Indian showdown, with Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar beating Mudit Dani and Akash Pal 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6).

Read More | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain