Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat stated Wrestling Oversight Committee's 'Member' is Leaking 'Sensitive Information'

Image Source- Forbes
Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat shared on social media that a member of the oversight committee tasked with investigating allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Bhushan Sharan Singh is leaking sensitive information to the media. She said that the “reckless” behaviour has eroded women’s safety and also created hurdles in the fairness of the investigation.

Earlier, after the wrestlers staged a sit-in protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the ministry was forced to set up the panel. Wrestlers demanded that Brij Bhushan should be removed from the top post and WFI be disbanded.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, world champion Vinesh Phogat, Rio Olympics champion Sakshi Malik, world champion Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, and Commonwealth Games champion Sumit Malik were seen at the protests by Indian wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The ministry asked the committee constituted on January 23 to submit its report within four weeks and asked Brij Bhushan to step aside till the inquiry is completed.

As per the earlier deadline, the committee was supposed to submit its report on February 23, but the ministry extended it by two weeks after seeking some more time.

As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
