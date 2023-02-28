Wrestler Vinesh Phogat stated Wrestling Oversight Committee’s ‘Member’ is Leaking ‘Sensitive Information’

- Advertisement -

Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat shared on social media that a member of the oversight committee tasked with investigating allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Bhushan Sharan Singh is leaking sensitive information to the media. She said that the “reckless” behaviour has eroded women’s safety and also created hurdles in the fairness of the investigation.

Requirement of action against a member of oversight committee for leaking sensitive information to the press. @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/cUPDDUXhaf — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) February 26, 2023

Earlier, after the wrestlers staged a sit-in protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the ministry was forced to set up the panel. Wrestlers demanded that Brij Bhushan should be removed from the top post and WFI be disbanded.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, world champion Vinesh Phogat, Rio Olympics champion Sakshi Malik, world champion Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, and Commonwealth Games champion Sumit Malik were seen at the protests by Indian wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The ministry asked the committee constituted on January 23 to submit its report within four weeks and asked Brij Bhushan to step aside till the inquiry is completed.

As per the earlier deadline, the committee was supposed to submit its report on February 23, but the ministry extended it by two weeks after seeking some more time.

