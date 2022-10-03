Monday, October 3, 2022
HomeNewsTeenage Wrestler Antim Panghal Clinched Gold on National Games Debut

Teenage Wrestler Antim Panghal Clinched Gold on National Games Debut

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Teenage Wrestler Antim Panghal Clinched Gold on National Games Debut- KreedOn
Image Source- Indiatimes.com
- Advertisement -

Reigning world under-20 champion Antim Panghal started brilliantly by winning a gold medal on her debut at the 36th National Games on Sunday.

The 18-year-old from Hisar defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Priyanshi Prajapati by fall in the women’s 53kg event with a dominant display.

Antim outsmarted all her opponents with an identical 10-0 margin to set up a final against World under-20 bronze medalist Priyanshi Prajapat.

-- Advertisement --

Her coach Vikash Bharadwaj said,

“She would keep pursuing as soon as we end our training sessions before any major tournament to search for videos of her opponents. At times it gets difficult to collect videos, especially in domestic competitions as most coaches don’t like sharing inputs, which is quite understandable,”

Antim joined the Babba Lal Das Wrestling Academy in 2016 as a 12-year-old after one of her four elder sisters, a kabaddi player, spotted the wrestling academy in the remote village of Baghana Hisar. After talking it over with her farmer father, she contacted the trainer.

-- Advertisement --

Vikash said,

“She was 12 when she joined our academy, and we found her a perfect fit for wrestling. She had the perfect physique and temperament for being a wrestler, but what actually made her stand out in the crowd was her passion for the sport. She would keep training for hours without a single complaint while others would keep requesting to lessen weight training. For Antim, it was always like what’s next, and we would coax her to rest,”

Losing in the Commonwealth Games qualifiers to an eventual gold medalist in the 53kg weight division Vinesh Phogat has left young Antim dejected. Antim doesn’t like to lose and she finally showed her supremacy again on Sunday at National Games as she opened up a big 5-0 lead early on before taking gold in her debut games.

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

In other categories, Narsingh Pancham Yadav from Maharashtra had to settle for the bronze in the men’s freestyle 74kg division whereas Delhi’s Yash took the gold after defeating Haryana’s Sagar Jaglan in the final.

In the women’s 57kg category, Haryana grappler Mansi defeated Chandigarh’s Neetu by fall to clinch the gold medal.

36th National Games: Today’s schedule

what is kickboxing- KreedOnRead More | What is kickboxing & how it evolved? Know everything about the ancient combat sport

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleManchester City vs Manchester United DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch MCI vs MAN today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips By Experts
Next articleHockey India Names 33 Probables for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
KreedOn

Indian Women Wrestlers Shines At Asian Wrestling Championship: 7 Medals For...

News

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Day 14 Highlights: Golfer Aditi in medal...

News
sonam malik bio - KreedOn

Sonam Malik Biography: The young Indian wrestler from haryana

Athletes
Road to UFC: Anshul Jubli Advances to Semifinal | Know Full Schedule- KreedOn

Road to UFC: Anshul Jubli Advances to Semifinal | Know Full...

News