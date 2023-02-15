WPL Auction 2023: Check out full list of sold players | Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player in WPL 2023

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Season 1 Player Auction took place in Mumbai on Monday 13th February 2023. The WPL 2023 auction featured 448 players from India and abroad. These selected players are to join the five participating teams of WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz.

The inaugural Women’s Premier League has seen some top names receive high bids, while youngsters are also picked by major teams. The most expensive player in WPL 2023 auction is the star of the Indian women’s cricket team, Smriti Mandhana. She was chosen by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 3.4 crore. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore. While UP Warriorz picked Deepti Sharma for INR 2.60 crore. Ashleigh Gardner of Australia was picked by Gujarat Giants for INR 3.2 crore and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt was picked by Mumbai Indians for the same amount. Here we will look at the full list of players picked by different teams in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023.

WPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Sold Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana – Rs 3.4 Cr

Sophie Devine (NZ) – Rs 50L

Ellyse Perry (AUS) – Rs. 1.7 Cr

Renuka Singh – Rs. 1.5 Cr

Richa Ghosh – Rs. 1.9 Cr

Erin Burns (AUS) – Rs. 30L

Disha Kasat – Rs. 10L

Indrani Roy – Rs. 10L

Shreyanka Patil – Rs. 10L

Kanika Ahuja – Rs. 35L

Asha Shobana – Rs. 10L

Heather Knight – Rs. 40L

Dane van Niekerk – Rs. 30L

Preeti Bose – Rs. 30L

Poonam Khemnar – Rs. 10L

Komal Zanzad – Rs. 25L

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur – Rs. 1.8cr

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) – Rs. 3.2cr

Amelia Kerr (NZ) – Rs. 1cr

Pooja Vastrakar – Rs 1.9 Cr

Yastika Bhatia – Rs 1.5 Cr

Heather Graham (AUS) – Rs. 30L

Issy Wong – Rs. 30L

Amanjot Kaur – Rs. 50L

Dhara Gujjar – Rs. 10L

Saika Ishaque – Rs. 10L

Hayley Matthews (WI) – Rs. 40L

Chloe Tryon – Rs. 30L

Humaira Kazi – Rs. 10L

Priyanaka Bala – Rs. 20L

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner (AUS) – Rs. 3.2cr

Beth Mooney (AUS) – Rs. 2cr

Sophia Dunkley (ENG) – Rs. 60L

Sneh Rana – Rs 75L

Annabel Sutherland (AUS) – Rs 70L

Deandra Dottin (WI) – Rs 60L

Harleen Deol – Rs 40L

Sabbineni Meghana Rs. 40L

Mansi Joshi – Rs. 30L

Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs. 30L

Monica Patel – Rs. 30L

Georgia Wareham (AUS) – Rs. 75L

Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs. 30L

Tanuja Kanwar – Rs. 50L

Sushma Verma – Rs. 60L

Hurley Gala – Rs. 10L

Ashwani Kumari – Rs. 35L

Parunika Sisodia – Rs. 10L

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | 5 world-class Indian women cricketers

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues – Rs. 2.2cr

Meg Lanning (AUS) – Rs. 1.1cr

Shafali Verma – Rs. 2cr

Titas Sadhu – Rs 25L

Radha Yadav – Rs 40L

Shikha Pandey – Rs 60L

Marizanne Kapp (SA) – Rs 1.5 Cr

Alice Capsey – Rs. 30L

Tara Norris – Rs. 10L

Laura Harris (AUS) – Rs. 45L

Jasiya Akhtar – Rs. 20L

Minnu Mani – Rs. 30L

Taniya Bhatiya – Rs. 30L

Poonam Yadav – Rs.30L

Jess Jonassen – Rs. 50L

Sneha Dipti – Rs. 30L

Arundhati Reddy – Rs. 30L

Aparna Mondal – Rs. 10L

UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)- Rs. 1.8cr

Deepti Sharma – Rs. 2.6cr

Tahlia McGrath (AUS) – Rs. 1.4cr

Shabnim Ismail (SA) – Rs. 1cr

Alyssa Healy (AUS) – Rs 70L

Anjali Sarvani – Rs 55L

Rajeshwari Gayakwad – Rs 40L

Shweta Sehrawat – Rs 40L

Parshavi Chopra – Rs 10L

S Yashasri – Rs 10L

Kiran Navgire – Rs. 30L

Grace Harris (AUS) – Rs. 75L

Devika Vaidya – Rs. 1.4cr

Lauren Bell – Rs. 30L

Laxmi Yadav – Rs. 10L

Simran Shaikh – Rs. 10L

-- Advertisement -- Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches