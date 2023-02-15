WPL Auction 2023: Check out full list of sold players | Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player in WPL 2023

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Season 1 Player Auction took place in Mumbai on Monday 13th February 2023. The WPL 2023 auction featured 448 players from India and abroad. These selected players are to join the five participating teams of WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz.
The inaugural Women’s Premier League has seen some top names receive high bids, while youngsters are also picked by major teams. The most expensive player in WPL 2023 auction is the star of the Indian women’s cricket team, Smriti Mandhana. She was chosen by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 3.4 crore. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore. While UP Warriorz picked Deepti Sharma for INR 2.60 crore. Ashleigh Gardner of Australia was picked by Gujarat Giants for INR 3.2 crore and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt was picked by Mumbai Indians for the same amount. Here we will look at the full list of players picked by different teams in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023.
WPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Sold Players
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Smriti Mandhana – Rs 3.4 Cr
- Sophie Devine (NZ) – Rs 50L
- Ellyse Perry (AUS) – Rs. 1.7 Cr
- Renuka Singh – Rs. 1.5 Cr
- Richa Ghosh – Rs. 1.9 Cr
- Erin Burns (AUS) – Rs. 30L
- Disha Kasat – Rs. 10L
- Indrani Roy – Rs. 10L
- Shreyanka Patil – Rs. 10L
- Kanika Ahuja – Rs. 35L
- Asha Shobana – Rs. 10L
- Heather Knight – Rs. 40L
- Dane van Niekerk – Rs. 30L
- Preeti Bose – Rs. 30L
- Poonam Khemnar – Rs. 10L
- Komal Zanzad – Rs. 25L
Mumbai Indians
- Harmanpreet Kaur – Rs. 1.8cr
- Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) – Rs. 3.2cr
- Amelia Kerr (NZ) – Rs. 1cr
- Pooja Vastrakar – Rs 1.9 Cr
- Yastika Bhatia – Rs 1.5 Cr
- Heather Graham (AUS) – Rs. 30L
- Issy Wong – Rs. 30L
- Amanjot Kaur – Rs. 50L
- Dhara Gujjar – Rs. 10L
- Saika Ishaque – Rs. 10L
- Hayley Matthews (WI) – Rs. 40L
- Chloe Tryon – Rs. 30L
- Humaira Kazi – Rs. 10L
- Priyanaka Bala – Rs. 20L
Gujarat Giants
- Ashleigh Gardner (AUS) – Rs. 3.2cr
- Beth Mooney (AUS) – Rs. 2cr
- Sophia Dunkley (ENG) – Rs. 60L
- Sneh Rana – Rs 75L
- Annabel Sutherland (AUS) – Rs 70L
- Deandra Dottin (WI) – Rs 60L
- Harleen Deol – Rs 40L
- Sabbineni Meghana Rs. 40L
- Mansi Joshi – Rs. 30L
- Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs. 30L
- Monica Patel – Rs. 30L
- Georgia Wareham (AUS) – Rs. 75L
- Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs. 30L
- Tanuja Kanwar – Rs. 50L
- Sushma Verma – Rs. 60L
- Hurley Gala – Rs. 10L
- Ashwani Kumari – Rs. 35L
- Parunika Sisodia – Rs. 10L
Delhi Capitals
- Jemimah Rodrigues – Rs. 2.2cr
- Meg Lanning (AUS) – Rs. 1.1cr
- Shafali Verma – Rs. 2cr
- Titas Sadhu – Rs 25L
- Radha Yadav – Rs 40L
- Shikha Pandey – Rs 60L
- Marizanne Kapp (SA) – Rs 1.5 Cr
- Alice Capsey – Rs. 30L
- Tara Norris – Rs. 10L
- Laura Harris (AUS) – Rs. 45L
- Jasiya Akhtar – Rs. 20L
- Minnu Mani – Rs. 30L
- Taniya Bhatiya – Rs. 30L
- Poonam Yadav – Rs.30L
- Jess Jonassen – Rs. 50L
- Sneha Dipti – Rs. 30L
- Arundhati Reddy – Rs. 30L
- Aparna Mondal – Rs. 10L
UP Warriorz
- Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)- Rs. 1.8cr
- Deepti Sharma – Rs. 2.6cr
- Tahlia McGrath (AUS) – Rs. 1.4cr
- Shabnim Ismail (SA) – Rs. 1cr
- Alyssa Healy (AUS) – Rs 70L
- Anjali Sarvani – Rs 55L
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad – Rs 40L
- Shweta Sehrawat – Rs 40L
- Parshavi Chopra – Rs 10L
- S Yashasri – Rs 10L
- Kiran Navgire – Rs. 30L
- Grace Harris (AUS) – Rs. 75L
- Devika Vaidya – Rs. 1.4cr
- Lauren Bell – Rs. 30L
- Laxmi Yadav – Rs. 10L
- Simran Shaikh – Rs. 10L