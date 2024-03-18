Monday, March 18, 2024
WPL 2024: Virat Kohli Celebrates RCB's Maiden title Victory with Virtual Dance-off

WPL 2024: Virat Kohli Celebrates RCB's maiden title Victory with Virtual Dance-off | KreedOn
Image Source: Truescoop
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their inaugural title victory in a historic triumph, triumphing over Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final of WPL 2024. The moment Richa Ghosh delivered the winning stroke, jubilation erupted in the dressing room as players flooded onto the field to embrace her and Ellyse Perry, stationed at the opposite end of the crease. Adding to the celebration, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli joined the festivities via video call following the victory of RCB in WPL 2024 Final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the footage, Kohli could be seen exuberantly dancing, with RCB players enthusiastically joining in. Noteworthy is Kohli’s long-standing association with the franchise since its inception in the IPL’s inaugural year of 2008. Despite coming close on three previous occasions, he had been unable to secure the title. Nonetheless, he expressed immense joy at the women’s team’s accomplishment, which contributed to RCB’s historic first title win.

Significantly, in the initial innings, Delhi made a promising start when Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning formed a strong opening partnership. However, once Shafali departed, Delhi’s batting lineup crumbled rapidly, with seven players failing to reach double digits, resulting in a total of 113 runs. Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil emerged as the standout performers with the ball, each claiming three and four wickets, respectively.

Despite the modest target set by RCB, Delhi managed to stay competitive until the last over. They applied continuous pressure on the visiting team, which found itself in a precarious situation at one stage. However, Ellyse Perry and Smriti Mandhana adeptly maintained a steady rotation of strike, aiding RCB’s pursuit. Following Mandhana’s dismissal for 31 runs, Richa joined Perry at the crease, and the pair followed a similar approach to successfully complete the task.

Also Read | Top 10 Affordable Cricket Shoes for Men Under 2000 in India

WPL 2024 Final: RCB Crowned Champions, Defeat Delhi Capitals

