WPL 2024 Final: RCB Crowned Champions, Defeat Delhi Capitals

- Advertisement -

During the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) final on March 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. This win marked Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first title after a 16-year drought. Delhi Capitals, choosing to bat initially, were dismissed for 113 runs within 18.3 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore then chased down the target of 114 with three balls remaining, sealing their triumph.

-- Advertisement --

In the opening phase, Delhi Capitals showcased a strong beginning against the spinners of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, amassing 64 runs without conceding any wickets in a mere 43 balls. Yet, their momentum drastically faltered as they experienced an abrupt downturn, losing all their wickets for a meager 49 runs. By the midpoint of their innings, with the score at 72 for 3, Delhi Capitals’ pivotal player, Meg Lanning, aiming to rejuvenate their prospects, was adjudged leg before wicket, courtesy of Shreyanka’s delivery. This sequence of events ultimately led to Delhi Capitals being bundled out for 113 runs.

Significant performances were delivered by Smriti Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32), and Ellyse Perry (35 not out) for RCB. This victory marked a pivotal moment for the team, which had reached the final on three previous occasions in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

-- Advertisement --

Delhi Capitals: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Shafali Verma 44; Shreyanka Patil 4/12, Sophie Molineux 3/20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115 for two in 19.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 31, Sophie Devine 32, Ellyse Perry 35 not out).