WPL 2024 Final: Date, Live Streaming and Match Timings for DC vs RCB Clash in the Finale

In the last match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL 2024 final), the Delhi Capitals will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, March 17th, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals earned their spot in the WPL 2024 final by finishing at the top of the league, while Royal Challengers Bangalore secured theirs by defeating Mumbai Indians in a tense match.

Fans of RCB are hopeful that their team will win the title, especially after feeling let down in 2016. On the flip side, the Delhi Capitals are eager to lift the trophy this time around, having finished second in the first edition.

WPL 2024 Final – DC vs RCB Date and Time

The big match for the 2024 Women’s Premier League will be on Sunday, March 17th, at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch it Live?

The Sports18 Network, which is owned by Viacom18, now has the rights to show the WPL 2024 matches. You can catch the final game on TV through Sports18 channels. If you prefer watching online, you can stream it for free on the JioCinema app or website.