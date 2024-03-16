Saturday, March 16, 2024
WPL 2024: Delhi Metro Echoes with Chants of Ellyse Perry and RCB Post Eliminator Win

WPL 2024: Delhi Metro Echoes with Chants of Ellyse Perry and RCB Post Eliminator Win
Image Source: News18
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
The women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a spot in the final of (Women’s Premier League) WPL 2024 final by defeating Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Eliminator. Led by Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana, RCB will face Delhi Capitals in the final of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 17.

After their victory, RCB supporters were overjoyed, chanting the team’s name and cheering for their star all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, on the Delhi metro. Perry’s outstanding performance played a crucial role in securing RCB’s place in the final showdown.

In the big game against Mumbai Indians, RCB’s leader Smriti Mandhana chose to bat first after winning the toss. But things didn’t start well for them as they lost wickets quickly. However, Ellyse Perry, batting at three, held RCB’s innings together with a tough 66 runs from 50 balls before getting out.

She hit eight fours and one six. Despite Perry’s effort, RCB only managed to score 135 runs in 20 overs, which wasn’t great. MI’s bowlers, led by Hayley Mathews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Saika Ishaque, took two wickets each.

MI didn’t have it easy either in their chase, losing three wickets for 68 runs in the first 11 overs. But their captain Harmanpreet Kaur played well, scoring 33 runs from 30 balls with four boundaries.

RCB’s Shreyanka Patil was the best bowler, taking two wickets for just 16 runs. Apart from Patil, Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, and Asha Shobhana all took one wicket each, which helped RCB stop MI from winning their second title in a row.

Best Running Shoes for Women in India- KreedOn

