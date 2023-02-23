Thursday, February 23, 2023
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz assigned Alyssa Healy as captain for the team

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz assigned Alyssa Healy as captain for the team

Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz assigned Alyssa Healy as captain for the team | KreedOn
Image Source- Insidesport
WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy from Australia has been named as the captain of the UP Warriorz franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The first-ever season of the Women’s Premier League is set to take place in Mumbai next month. Owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, UP Warriorz has fielded a star-studded squad for the inaugural Women’s Premier League in the WPL 2023 auction.

One of the best batsmen in world cricket, Healy is among the six overseas stars that the Warriorz franchise has lured for the WPL 2023. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is also a part of the Warriorz team. Deepti, an Indian all-rounder joined the UP-based franchise for a whopping ₹2.6 crore. Earlier, Deepti was in the frontrunner to be the leader of the team, but UP Warriorz confirmed on Wednesday that Australian batsman and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy is ready to lead the franchise in the WPL.

Healy said in a statement issued by the Warriorz.

“The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to making a splash once things get going. We have a good mix of experience and youth along with the ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket,”

UP Warriorz squad

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, and Simran Shaikh.

Read More | Top 10 Cricket Helmet for best protection & at most safety

 

Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
