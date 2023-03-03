WPL 2023: Top 5 players who could lit up the stage in Women’s Premier League

- Advertisement -

The inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL will kick start on 4th March 2023. In response to the enormous expansion of women’s cricket in India and the tournament’s rising popularity, the competition was established. Two locations, Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, and Brabourne Stadium will host a total of 22 games. The 5 Women’s Premier League franchises were sold for approximately Rs 4670 crore. They are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. Let us have a look at the top 5 players who could take the WPL 2023 tournament by storm and be the game changers for their side:

Top 5 Players to Watch Out For in WPL 2023

S.No Top Players in WPL 1 Tahila McGrath 2 Shafali Verma 3 Ellyse Perry 4 Nat Scavier Brunt 5 Beth Mooney

Tahila McGrath

Tahila is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. She will be playing for the UP Warriorz in the Women’s IPL. Starting her career as a bowler, she immensely developed her batting skills as she plays at the number 3 position for her franchise Adelaide Strikers. McGrath, the top-ranked batter in the ICC’s women’s T20I rankings, is a power-hitter who can pick up speed from wherever in the game. She doesn’t bowl much, but the medium pacer can swing the ball both ways and has got a golden arm.

Shafali Verma

Shafali is rightly suited for the T20 format and is fearless. Recently, Shafali Verma, the captain of the Indian Under-19 women’s team, won the T20 World Cup. With a strike rate of 134.53 and 1231 runs scored at an average of 24.62 in 51 T20 Internationals for India, the 19-year-old has played. Shafali is ranked eighth among female hitters in T20I. She will be representing the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry, a strong all-around player, was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Perry can be a star in the WPL 2023. She is a solid batter, a great fielder, and a more than useful pacer. Perry is capable of stopping a collapse, building innings, and finishing the game. She can swing the ball both ways. Perry is one of the best fielders in the world.

Nat Scavier Brunt

Sciver-Brunt has had a hot start to this year, scoring 216 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 141.17 (below 110 last year). She already had a successful comeback, leading England in scoring during their combined ODI-T20I tour of the West Indies in December and winning Player of the Series in the ODI format. For Mumbai, her reputation as a powerful batter and dependable bowler will be essential.

Beth Mooney

One of the most productive foreign batters in Indian conditions, Beth Mooney has 341 runs with a strike rate of 139.18 and an average of 48.71 from 11 T20Is. She is an absolute need for any squad because of her ability to rule both spin and tempo. Not to mention, the Australian will be anxious to continue her success with the Gujarat Giants, where she will be captain, after her undefeated, title-winning 74 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final.

