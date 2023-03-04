Saturday, March 4, 2023
WPL 2023: Rohit Sharma sends out wishes to Mumbai Indians Team ahead of the opening match

Source: Hindustan Times
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 season will kickstart today March 4, 2023. Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants in the DY. Patil Stadium and both sides will look to set the tone for the rest of the tournament. Indian men’s team skipper Rohit Sharma came to wish Mumbai Indians luck as they prepare to open their campaign against Gujarat Giants on March 4th. He also pondered how the women’s team is on the same line of success as their male counterparts.

Mumbai Indians posted a tweet of Rohit Sharma wishing the WPL MI team ahead of their match. He stated,

“The Women’s Premier League is here and I am quite keen to see how the season unfolds. Especially for the Mumbai Indians who have done extremely well in the auction, getting some amazing players and they have got some really good support staff as well,”

“Just want to wish them the very best for the season. I hope they can go on to achieve something really really special this season,”

Mumbai Indians have a strong and impressive line-up as they will be led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Apart from Kaur, Mumbai also has robust players like Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and many more to further boost their chances in the tournament.

The opening ceremony for WPL 2023 will take place on 4th March at 5:30 pm ahead of the first match between MI vs GG.

WPL 2023: Where to watch

Women’s IPL 2023 will be broadcast on Sports 18 TV channel. Alternatively, the fans can also live stream the match on the JioCinema app.

