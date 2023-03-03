Friday, March 3, 2023
WPL 2023: Opening Ceremony, Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, Where to Watch -All you need to know

Nidhi Singh
3 min.
Updated:
The inaugural edition of the WPL will kickstart on 4th March 2023. In the opening match of this much-awaited tournament, the Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Giants on Saturday. MI is led by Harmanpreet Kaur and has a formidable staff whereas Gujrat Giants is captained by Beth Mooney. In its inaugural season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games. In this blog, we will look at WPL 2023 Schedule, Time, Venue, where to watch, etc.

WPL 2023: Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony for WPL 2023 will take place on 4th March at 5:30 pm ahead of the first match between MI vs GG. You can catch the live actions of the opening ceremony of WPL on Jio Cinema and Sports 18 Network. Several Bollywood stars are also expected to be present at this event. Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the ceremony.

WPL 2023: Venue

  • DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra
  • Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra

WPL 2023: Full Schedule

Date Match Time Venue
Mar-04 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-05 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 03:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-05 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-06 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-07 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-08 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-09 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-11 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-12 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-13 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-14 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-15 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-16 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-18 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-20 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-20 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI
Mar-24 Eliminator 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium
Mar-26 Final 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI

WPL 2023: Where to watch

Women’s IPL 2023 will be broadcast on Sports 18 TV channel. Alternatively, the fans can also live stream the match on the JioCinema app.

