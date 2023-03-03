WPL 2023: Opening Ceremony, Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, Where to Watch -All you need to know

The inaugural edition of the WPL will kickstart on 4th March 2023. In the opening match of this much-awaited tournament, the Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Giants on Saturday. MI is led by Harmanpreet Kaur and has a formidable staff whereas Gujrat Giants is captained by Beth Mooney. In its inaugural season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games. In this blog, we will look at WPL 2023 Schedule, Time, Venue, where to watch, etc.
WPL 2023: Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony for WPL 2023 will take place on 4th March at 5:30 pm ahead of the first match between MI vs GG. You can catch the live actions of the opening ceremony of WPL on Jio Cinema and Sports 18 Network. Several Bollywood stars are also expected to be present at this event. Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the ceremony.
WPL 2023: Venue
- DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra
WPL 2023: Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|Mar-04
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-05
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|03:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-05
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-06
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-07
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-08
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-09
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-11
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-12
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-13
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-14
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-15
|UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-16
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-18
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|03:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-18
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-20
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|03:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-20
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-21
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|03:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-21
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-24
|Eliminator
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-26
|Final
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
WPL 2023: Where to watch
Women’s IPL 2023 will be broadcast on Sports 18 TV channel. Alternatively, the fans can also live stream the match on the JioCinema app.