WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians announce Harmanpreet Kaur as a Captain for inaugural season

Mumbai Indians announced Indian women’s team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as a captain of the franchise and would be leading MI team in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled to begin from March 4, 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led India to the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup where they lost to eventual champion Australia. In WPL 2023 auction which held last month, Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indians franchise for Rs 1.80 crores.

“We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. She will inspire our team to play their best cricket.” – Mrs. Nita M. Ambani More on Skipper Harman for #MumbaiIndians:#OneFamily #AaliRe #WPL https://t.co/7eA0DlP6KR — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 1, 2023

On March 4th, the Mumbai-based side will play their first match against Gujarat Giants in the opening contest of the WPL.

MI owner Nita Ambani said,

” We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!”

After Harmanpreet Kaur bought by the MI on February 13, she expressed her excitement and stated, “It feels great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing really well in the IPL and I also have an opportunity to be a part of the MI team and I hope we’ll make a good team and we’ll do what we are there to do.”

