WPL 2023: Meet the Teams & Their Captains | A New Dawn in Cricket

Five teams will compete with each other for the ultimate glory in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023). Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants are the five teams playing in this WPL. Each team has announced their captain ahead of the marquee event.

After Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz), Meg Lanning is the third Australian player to be appointed as the captain of a WPL team; meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

WPL 2023: Meet the Teams & Their Captains

Captains WPL Teams Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants Alyssa Healy UP Warriorz Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals Harmanpreet Kaur Mumbai Indians Smriti Mandhana Royal Challengers Bangalore

Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants)

Mooney is a big match player and has been pivotal in Australia’s success in the recent World Cups. In addition to winning the ODI World Cup in 2022 and the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year, Mooney was a member of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning sides in 2018 and 2020. Three years ago, she was named Player of the Tournament. Mooney again lifted the trophy in 2023.

She is the only batter from Australia with two T20I hundreds and has won three Women’s Big Bash League championships. Beth Mooney does not have a lot of experience as a captain. She has captained her franchise Brisbane Heat in only a handful of matches.

Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz)

Healy is a wicketkeeper batter who opens the innings for Australia. Healy is an attacking right-handed batter who can tear apart any bowling lineup. She currently ranks 9th in T20 Internationals. The Australian batter is one of the most recognizable figures in women’s cricket. She has played 139 T20 Internationals for Australia and has amassed close to 2,500 runs, including one century and 14 fifties. With 110 dismissals in T20Is, she is also regarded as one of the top wicket-keepers in the game.

Meg Lanning ( Delhi Capitals)

Meg Lanning created history by being the skipper to win the most ICC (International Cricket Council) awards. After her side overcame South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final, Lanning attained this milestone. As a captain, she has triumphed in five different events. Two of these events are the Women’s Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. She now holds the title of the most decorated captain in the sport.

She has played in 132 T20 Internationals and has a strike rate of 116.37 while scoring 3405 runs. Throughout her extensive international career, she has captained the side more than 100 times.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians)

At the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Harmanpreet led India’s team to the semi-finals and recently became the first player to play 150 T20 Internationals. After making her debut in 2009 at the age of 20, she has been a member of the Indian squad for more than ten years across all formats. She bats in the middle order and is excellent against the spinners.

Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Smriti Mandhana in 113 T20Is, scored 2661 runs at an average of 27.15 with a strike rate of 123.19. She became the most expensive player in the auction of the WPL 2023. In 11 T20Is under her leadership, India has won six and lost five matches. She also served as the captain of the Trailblazers for all four seasons of the Women’s T20 Challenge, the WPL’s predecessor, and guided the group to victory in 2020.

