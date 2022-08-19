Friday, August 19, 2022
HomeNewsWorld U20 Wrestling Championships 2022: Priya & Mahendra Gaikwad Grabbed the Silver...

World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022: Priya & Mahendra Gaikwad Grabbed the Silver Metal

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022: Priya & Mahendra Gaikwad won silver for India- KreedOn
Image Source- Olympics.com
- Advertisement -

Indian wrestler and cadet world champion Priya clinched silver in the women’s freestyle 76kg category at the World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. Whereas on Wednesday, India’s Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad won the silver medal in the men’s 125kg freestyle division and brought India’s first silver medal at the ongoing championships.

Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad lost the final to Iran’s Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi via technical superiority. Gaikwad secured a close 6-4 win against Adil Misirci of Turkey in the quarter-finals.

-- Advertisement --

Other Indian wrestlers, Mohit Kumar (61kg) and Sagar Jaglan (74kg) also won bronze medals each on Wednesday.

Priyanshi Praja

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

pat in the women’s 50kg category secured bronze on Thursday to take India’s medals tally to nine at the ongoing World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022.

On Tuesday, India’s Sujeet defeated Ukraine’s Mykyta Zubal in the men’s 65kg weight division by technical superiority to claim the bronze medal. In the 70kg category, Mulayam Yadav clinched a bronze medal by defeating Georgia’s Gigi Kurkhuli via technical superiority.

-- Advertisement --

In the 57kg bracket, Abhishek Dhaka lost his quarter-final bout against Merey Bazarbayev of Kazakhstan by 5-1 but fought through the repechage round to clinch the bronze medal. Whereas Niraj defeated Luka Khutchua of Georgia to win the bronze medal in the 97kg category for India.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleDefense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur Chapter of Durand Cup | NEROCA FC & Mumbai City Starts the Campaign on Winning Note
Next articleInd vs Zim Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI | India vs Zimbabwe Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Today Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Where to watch Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019