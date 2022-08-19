World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022: Priya & Mahendra Gaikwad Grabbed the Silver Metal

- Advertisement -

Indian wrestler and cadet world champion Priya clinched silver in the women’s freestyle 76kg category at the World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. Whereas on Wednesday, India’s Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad won the silver medal in the men’s 125kg freestyle division and brought India’s first silver medal at the ongoing championships.

2022 WORLD U20 WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS 🤼‍♂️ Men's Freestyle Wrestling

🥈Mahendra (125kg)

🥉Sujeet (65kg)

🥉Mulayam (70kg)

🥉Abhishek (57kg)

🥉Niraj (97kg)

🥉Mohit (61kg)

🥉Sagar (74kg)#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 finished 3rd in Freestyle Team Rankings with 7 medals Congratulations! — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2022

Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad lost the final to Iran’s Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi via technical superiority. Gaikwad secured a close 6-4 win against Adil Misirci of Turkey in the quarter-finals.

Other Indian wrestlers, Mohit Kumar (61kg) and Sagar Jaglan (74kg) also won bronze medals each on Wednesday.

Priyanshi Praja

pat in the women’s 50kg category secured bronze on Thursday to take India’s medals tally to nine at the ongoing World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022.

On Tuesday, India’s Sujeet defeated Ukraine’s Mykyta Zubal in the men’s 65kg weight division by technical superiority to claim the bronze medal. In the 70kg category, Mulayam Yadav clinched a bronze medal by defeating Georgia’s Gigi Kurkhuli via technical superiority.

In the 57kg bracket, Abhishek Dhaka lost his quarter-final bout against Merey Bazarbayev of Kazakhstan by 5-1 but fought through the repechage round to clinch the bronze medal. Whereas Niraj defeated Luka Khutchua of Georgia to win the bronze medal in the 97kg category for India.

