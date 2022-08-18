Thursday, August 18, 2022
World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022: India started its campaign with 4 bronze medals

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- Olympics.com
India started their campaign with 4 bronze medals at the ongoing U20 Wrestling World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Four Indian freestyle wrestlers clinched bronze medals while Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad punched into the final of the men’s 125kg weight division on Tuesday.

Sujeet defeated Ukraine’s Mykyta Zubal in the men’s 65kg weight division by technical superiority to claim the bronze medal. He won all three bouts up to the quarter-finals but lost to Ziraddin Bayramov of Azerbaijan 6-2 in the semis.

In the 70kg category, Mulayam Yadav lost to  Kanan Heybatov of Azerbaijan in the semi-finals. He made a stunning comeback to clinch a bronze medal by defeating Georgia’s Gigi Kurkhuli via technical superiority.

In the 57kg bracket, Abhishek Dhaka lost his quarter-final bout against Merey Bazarbayev of Kazakhstan by 5-1 but fought through the repechage round to clinch the bronze medal. Whereas Niraj defeated Luka Khutchua of Georgia to win the bronze medal in the 97kg category.

On Wednesday, Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad will face Iran’s Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi in the 125kg gold medal bout in the World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022.

Nidhi Singh
