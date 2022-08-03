Wednesday, August 3, 2022
World U20 Athletics Championships: India's mixed 4×400 relay team wins silver, Sets new Asian junior record

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
World U20 Athletics Championships Indian mixed 4×400 relay team wins silver & set Asian junior record- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
The Indian mixed 4×400 relay team set a new Asian junior record and won the silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships. The Indian quartet of Priya Mohan, Barath Sridhar, Kapil, and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes and 17.76 seconds and upgraded their Asian record.

On Monday, the Indian quartet clocked 3 minutes and 19.62 seconds to win heat number 3. India finished second overall and stood behind the USA.

In the 2021, Nairobi, Kenya edition, India won bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay. Rupal is the only newest member of the quartet that won bronze last year.

On Tuesday, Rupal and Priya made it to the 400m semifinals after their robust performances in the first-round heats. Rupal won the heat in 52.50s whereas, Priya clocked 52.56s to finish second in heat number 5. Rupal stood second overall across five heats while Priya placed fourth.

Ashakiran Barla (15-year-old ) made it to the women’s 800m semifinals as one of the four fastest runners outside the four automatic qualifiers each from the five heats. Ashakiran clocked 2:09.01s to finish sixth in heat number 1. However, she finished 15th overall in the semi-finals of 800 M.

In the shot put qualification round, Sanyam Sanjay finished 13th overall with the best effort of 18.36m and missed the final by just 0.01m. Sawan, the Indian shot putter, finished 15th with a best effort of 18.31m. Aman Khokhar could not make it to the 100m dash semifinals and Arjun Waskale failed to qualify further in the men’s 1500m race after finishing seventh in heat number one and 26th overall with a timing of 3:51.10s in the World U20 Athletics Championships.

Nidhi Singh
