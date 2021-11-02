All About World U-23 Wrestling Championships 2021

The U23 world wrestling championship is organized by United world wrestling and the tournament began in 2017. It is an Amateur Wrestling World championship for athletes under 23 years old. It contains three forms of wrestling- Men’s Freestyle, Women’s Freestyle, and Men’s Greco Roman.
Russia dominates the Men’s Freestyle wrestling as they are deemed as the deserving champions in all past three editions. Whereas Japan has been derived as the champions in all past editions of Women’s Freestyle.
World U23 Championships 2021
Due to the pandemic, the championship has been canceled several times and now it is being held in a safe and sound environment. The world U23 championship will be held from 1st November to 7th November 2021. The World U23 Championship will take place in Belgrade and Serbia.
World Wrestling Championship 2021: Where To Watch?
The event is scheduled for particular dates between which different forms of wrestling will be contested. Wrestling fans in India and worldwide can follow the action on their TV screens on Sony Sports Network. Jio Network users can exclusively enjoy the action on JioTV. The live-action will also be streamed on the YouTube channel and official website of United World Wrestling.
India squad for U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021
Men’s Freestyle
- Saurabh Igave (57kg)
- Suraj Kokate (61kg)
- Parvinder (65kg)
- Naveen (70kg)
- Parveen Malik (74kg)
- Vicky (79kg)
- Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg)
- Guradeshwar Singh (92kg)
- Sahil (97kg)
- Mohit (125kg)
Women’s wrestling
- Shivani Pawar (50kg)
- Ankush (53kg)
- Anju (55kg)
- Nitika (57kg)
- Pushpa (59kg)
- Radhika (62kg)
- Nisha (65kg)
- Monika (68kg)
- Divya Kakran (72kg)
- Bipasha (76kg)
Greco-Roman
- Arshad (55kg)
- Vikas (60kg)
- Neeraj (63kg)
- Ashu (67kg)
- Vikas (72kg)
- Sajan (77kg)
- Rohit Dahiya (82kg)
- Sunil Kumar (87kg)
- Deepanshu (97kg)
- Aryan Panwar (130kg)
Schedule for World U23 wrestling championship
November 1
|Timings
|Event
|08:00-08:30 AM
|Medical examination & Weigh-in Greco Roman – 55-63-77-87-130kg
|10:30-03:00 PM
|Qualification rounds Greco Roman-55-63-77-87-130kg
|05:15-05:45 PM
|Opening Ceremony
|06:00-07:30 PM
|Semi Final Greco Roman- 55-63-77-87-130 kg
November 2
|08:00 -08:15 AM
|II Weigh Greco Roman -55-63-77-87-130kg
|08:15-08:45 AM
|Medical Examination & Weigh Greco Roman-60-67-72-82-97kg
|10:30-03:30 PM
|Qualification rounds Greco Roman -55-63-77-87-130kg
|03:30-04:30 PM
|Technical Conference- all WW teams
Draw WW- All weight categories
|04:45-05:45 PM
|Semi Final Greco Roman- 60-67-72-82-97kg
|06:00-10:30 PM
|Finals Greco Roman -55-63-77-87-130kg
November 3
|08:00- 08:15 AM
|II Weigh-in Greco Roman-60-67-72-82-76kg
|10:30-02:00 PM
|Qualification rounds WW -50-55-59-68-76kg
|10:30-02:00 PM
|Repechage Greco Roman -60-67-72-82-97kg
|04:45-05:45 PM
|Semi Final WW -50-555968-76kg
|06:00-08:30 PM
|Finals Greco Roman -60-67-72-82-97kg
November 4
|08:00-08:15 AM
|II Weigh-in WW -50-55-59-68-76kg
|08:15-08:45 AM
|Medical examination & Pesee LF -53-57-62-65-72kg
|10:30- 02:00 PM
|Qualification rounds WW -53-57-62-65-72kg
|10:30-02:00 PM
|Repechage WW-50-55-5968-76kg
|02:00-03:00 PM
|Technical Conference -all FS teams
Draw FS- All weight categories
|04:45-05:45 PM
|Semi-Final WW -53-57-62–72kg
|06:00-08:30 PM
|Finals WW – 50-55-59- 68-76kg
November 5
|08:00-08:15 AM
|II Weigh-in WW -53-57-62-65-72kg
|08:15-8:45 AM
|I Medical Examination & Weigh- FS- 57-65-70-79-97kg
|10:30-03:30 PM
|Qualification rounds FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg
|10:30-03:30 PM
|Repechage WW – 53-57-62–72kg
|04:45-05:45 PM
|Semi Final FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg
|06:00-08:30 PM
|Finals WW – 53-57-62-65-72kg
November 6
|08:00-08:15 AM
|II Weigh-in FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg
|08:15-08:45 AM
|I Medical examination & Weigh – FS -61-74-86-92-125kg
|10:30-03:30 PM
|Qualification rounds FS – 61-74-86-92-125kg
|10:30-03:30 PM
|Repechage FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg
|04:45-05:45 PM
|Semi Final FS – 61-74-86-92-125 kg
|06:00-08:30 PM
|Finals FS -57-65-70-79-97kg
November 7
|08:00-08:15 AM
|II Weigh-in FS -61-74-86-92-125kg
|04:00-05:45 PM
|Repechage FS – 61-74-86-92-125kg
|06:00-08:30 PM
|Finals FS- 61-74-86-92-125kg
The under 23 wrestling world championship is rapidly advancing and gaining popularity around the world. The tournament allows wrestlers to settle old scores and exhibit their talent among other competitors. With the Paris 2024 Olympics, it has become a platform where new wrestling talent can be unveiled.