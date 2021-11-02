All About World U-23 Wrestling Championships 2021

-- Advertisement --

The U23 world wrestling championship is organized by United world wrestling and the tournament began in 2017. It is an Amateur Wrestling World championship for athletes under 23 years old. It contains three forms of wrestling- Men’s Freestyle, Women’s Freestyle, and Men’s Greco Roman.

Russia dominates the Men’s Freestyle wrestling as they are deemed as the deserving champions in all past three editions. Whereas Japan has been derived as the champions in all past editions of Women’s Freestyle.

World U23 Championships 2021

Due to the pandemic, the championship has been canceled several times and now it is being held in a safe and sound environment. The world U23 championship will be held from 1st November to 7th November 2021. The World U23 Championship will take place in Belgrade and Serbia.

World Wrestling Championship 2021: Where To Watch?

The event is scheduled for particular dates between which different forms of wrestling will be contested. Wrestling fans in India and worldwide can follow the action on their TV screens on Sony Sports Network. Jio Network users can exclusively enjoy the action on JioTV. The live-action will also be streamed on the YouTube channel and official website of United World Wrestling.

India squad for U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021

Men’s Freestyle

Saurabh Igave (57kg)

Suraj Kokate (61kg)

Parvinder (65kg)

Naveen (70kg)

Parveen Malik (74kg)

Vicky (79kg)

Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg)

Guradeshwar Singh (92kg)

Sahil (97kg)

Mohit (125kg)

Women’s wrestling

Shivani Pawar (50kg)

Ankush (53kg)

Anju (55kg)

Nitika (57kg)

Pushpa (59kg)

Radhika (62kg)

Nisha (65kg)

Monika (68kg)

Divya Kakran (72kg)

Bipasha (76kg)

Greco-Roman

Arshad (55kg)

Vikas (60kg)

Neeraj (63kg)

Ashu (67kg)

Vikas (72kg)

Sajan (77kg)

Rohit Dahiya (82kg)

Sunil Kumar (87kg)

Deepanshu (97kg)

Aryan Panwar (130kg)

Schedule for World U23 wrestling championship

November 1

Timings Event 08:00-08:30 AM Medical examination & Weigh-in Greco Roman – 55-63-77-87-130kg 10:30-03:00 PM Qualification rounds Greco Roman-55-63-77-87-130kg 05:15-05:45 PM Opening Ceremony 06:00-07:30 PM Semi Final Greco Roman- 55-63-77-87-130 kg

November 2

08:00 -08:15 AM II Weigh Greco Roman -55-63-77-87-130kg 08:15-08:45 AM Medical Examination & Weigh Greco Roman-60-67-72-82-97kg 10:30-03:30 PM Qualification rounds Greco Roman -55-63-77-87-130kg 03:30-04:30 PM Technical Conference- all WW teams Draw WW- All weight categories 04:45-05:45 PM Semi Final Greco Roman- 60-67-72-82-97kg 06:00-10:30 PM Finals Greco Roman -55-63-77-87-130kg

November 3

08:00- 08:15 AM II Weigh-in Greco Roman-60-67-72-82-76kg 10:30-02:00 PM Qualification rounds WW -50-55-59-68-76kg 10:30-02:00 PM Repechage Greco Roman -60-67-72-82-97kg 04:45-05:45 PM Semi Final WW -50-555968-76kg 06:00-08:30 PM Finals Greco Roman -60-67-72-82-97kg

November 4

08:00-08:15 AM II Weigh-in WW -50-55-59-68-76kg 08:15-08:45 AM Medical examination & Pesee LF -53-57-62-65-72kg 10:30- 02:00 PM Qualification rounds WW -53-57-62-65-72kg 10:30-02:00 PM Repechage WW-50-55-5968-76kg 02:00-03:00 PM Technical Conference -all FS teams Draw FS- All weight categories 04:45-05:45 PM Semi-Final WW -53-57-62–72kg 06:00-08:30 PM Finals WW – 50-55-59- 68-76kg

November 5

08:00-08:15 AM II Weigh-in WW -53-57-62-65-72kg 08:15-8:45 AM I Medical Examination & Weigh- FS- 57-65-70-79-97kg 10:30-03:30 PM Qualification rounds FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg 10:30-03:30 PM Repechage WW – 53-57-62–72kg 04:45-05:45 PM Semi Final FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg 06:00-08:30 PM Finals WW – 53-57-62-65-72kg

November 6

08:00-08:15 AM II Weigh-in FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg 08:15-08:45 AM I Medical examination & Weigh – FS -61-74-86-92-125kg 10:30-03:30 PM Qualification rounds FS – 61-74-86-92-125kg 10:30-03:30 PM Repechage FS – 57-65-70-79-97kg 04:45-05:45 PM Semi Final FS – 61-74-86-92-125 kg 06:00-08:30 PM Finals FS -57-65-70-79-97kg

November 7

08:00-08:15 AM II Weigh-in FS -61-74-86-92-125kg 04:00-05:45 PM Repechage FS – 61-74-86-92-125kg 06:00-08:30 PM Finals FS- 61-74-86-92-125kg

The under 23 wrestling world championship is rapidly advancing and gaining popularity around the world. The tournament allows wrestlers to settle old scores and exhibit their talent among other competitors. With the Paris 2024 Olympics, it has become a platform where new wrestling talent can be unveiled.

