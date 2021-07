World Test Championship Schedule 2021-2023

-- Advertisement --

World Test Championship Schedule: Despite leading the entire cycle of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship for 2 years, India had to taste defeat by New Zealand in the finals at Southhampton. The Kiwis crushed the Virat Kohli led squad by eight wickets in a rain-marred encounter.

However, Virat Kohli & Co will have a lot of learnings & positives to pick from the series. The quality of cricket they have shown in the entire cycle was commendable. They will be keen to carry the momentum & lessons into the next edition of the World Test Championship.

The 2nd edition of the World Test Championship will kick-start from July 2021 and conclude in 2023. According to the format of WTC, each country will play 3 home series and 3 away series. Here’s, team KreedOn brings you the complete schedule of the ICC World Test Championship.

ICC World Test Championship Schedule: ENGLAND VS INDIA

-- Advertisement --

MATCH DATE VENUE TIMINGS (IST) 1 ST TEST MATCH 4 TH AUGUST TO 8 TH AUGUST TRENT BRIDGE 3:30 PM 2 nd TEST MATCH 12 TH AUGUST TO 16 TH AUGUST LORDS’ 3:30 PM 3 RD TEST MATCH 25 TH AUGUST TO 29 TH AUGUST HEADINGLEY 3:30 PM 4 TH TEST MATCH 2 ND SEPTEMBER TO 6 TH SEPTEMBER KENNINGTON OVAL 3:30 PM 5 TH TEST MATCH 10 TH SEPTEMBER TO 14 TH SEPTEMBER OLD TRAFFORD 3:30 PM

ICC World Test Championship Schedule: WEST INDIES VS PAKISTAN

MATCH DATE VENUE 1 ST TEST MATCH 12 TH AUGUST TO 16 TH AUGUST SABRINA PARK, JAMAICA 2 ND TEST MATCH 20 TH AUGUST TO 24 TH AUGUST SABRINA PARK, JAMAICA

ICC World Test Championship Schedule: INDIA VS NEWZEALAND

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH November 2021 2 ND TEST MATCH November 2021

ICC World Test Championship Schedule: BANGLADESH VS PAKISTAN

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH November 2021 2 ND TEST MATCH November 2021

WTC Schedule: BANGLADESH VS SRILANKA

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH December 2021 2 ND TEST MATCH December 2021

WTC Schedule: THE ASHES

MATCH DATE VENUE 1 ST TEST MATCH 8 TH TO 12 TH December 2021 The Gabba, Brisbane 2 ND TEST MATCH 16 TH TO 20 TH December 2021 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3 RD TEST MATCH 26 TH TO 30 TH December 2021 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 4 TH TEST MATCH 5 TH TO 9 TH January 2022 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5 TH TEST MATCH 14 TH TO 18 TH January 2022 Perth Stadium, Perth

WTC Schedule: NEW ZELAND VS BANGLADESH

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH December 2021 2 ND TEST MATCH January 2022

India World Test Championship Schedule: SOUTH AFRICA VS INDIA

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH December 2021 2 ND TEST MATCH December 2021 3 RD TEST MATCH January 2022

Pakistan v Australia

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH February 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH

India World Test Championship Schedule: INDIA VS SRILANKA

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH February 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH February 2022 3 RD TEST MATCH March 2022

WTC Schedule: WEST INDIES VS ENGLAND

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH March 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH March 2022 3 RD TEST MATCH March 2022

WTC Schedule: SOUTH AFRICA VS BANGLADESH

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH March 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH April 2022

WEST INDIES VS BANGLADESH

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH June 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH June 2022

ENGLAND VS NEWZEALAND

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH June 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH June 2022 3 RD TEST MATCH June 2022

PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH October 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH October 2022 3 RD TEST MATCH October 2022

India World Test Championship Schedule: INDIA VS AUSTRALIA

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH October/November 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH October/November 2022 3 RD TEST MATCH October/November 2022 4 TH TEST MATCH October/November 2022

India World Test Championship Schedule: BANGLADESH VS INDIA

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH November 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH November 2022

PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND

MATCH DATE 1 ST TEST MATCH November 2022 2 ND TEST MATCH November 2022

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]