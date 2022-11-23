Wednesday, November 23, 2022
World Team Chess Championship: India defeated USA, makes it to quarterfinals

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
World Team Chess Championship: India beats USA, makes it to quarterfinals- Kreedon
Image Source- Sportstar
Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan’s wins on the first and third boards to set up India’s much-needed 3-1 victory over the USA and booked a berth in the quarterfinals of the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Vidit outsmarted Hans Moke Niemann and Narayanan beat Varuzhan Akobian to give a formidable 2-0 lead. On the second board, Nihal Sarin drew with Alexander Onishchuk, and S. P. Sethuraman also drew with Yunieskey Quesada Perez to complete India’s triumph.

The Indian team suffered a 0.5-3.5 humiliation to Uzbekistan on Monday evening after Vidit, Nihal Sarin and Abhijeet Gupta lost and only Naryanan was able to show some good moves and draw on the third board.

Now France, Spain, Poland, Azerbaijan, and India advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship. On Wednesday, India will face France and China takes on Poland, Spain plays Azerbaijan and Ukraine face Uzbekistan.

Standings

  • Group A: 1. China (9 points), 2-4. France, Spain, Ukraine (6 each), 5. Netherlands, 6. South Africa (0).
  • Group B: 1-2. Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan (7 each), 3. India (6), 4-5. Poland (4 each), 6. USA (2).
Read More | Crypto Chess Betting – How to Place Bets Using Crypto

Nidhi Singh
