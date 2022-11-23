World Team Chess Championship: India defeated USA, makes it to quarterfinals

- Advertisement -

Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan’s wins on the first and third boards to set up India’s much-needed 3-1 victory over the USA and booked a berth in the quarterfinals of the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Team India registers their second win in the @FIDE_chess World Teams Championship – in Round 5, India defeated USA 3-1! Vidit Gujrathi and SL Narayanan scored 2 very crucial wins against Hans Niemann and Varuzhan Akobian. Nihal and Sethuraman drew their games.

📸: @photochess pic.twitter.com/1HQv91D5i2 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 22, 2022

Vidit outsmarted Hans Moke Niemann and Narayanan beat Varuzhan Akobian to give a formidable 2-0 lead. On the second board, Nihal Sarin drew with Alexander Onishchuk, and S. P. Sethuraman also drew with Yunieskey Quesada Perez to complete India’s triumph.

-- Advertisement --

The Indian team suffered a 0.5-3.5 humiliation to Uzbekistan on Monday evening after Vidit, Nihal Sarin and Abhijeet Gupta lost and only Naryanan was able to show some good moves and draw on the third board.

Now France, Spain, Poland, Azerbaijan, and India advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship. On Wednesday, India will face France and China takes on Poland, Spain plays Azerbaijan and Ukraine face Uzbekistan.

-- Advertisement --