Saturday, July 2, 2022
World Sports Journalist Day 2022 | Its origin & significance – All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- India Today
Sports is an essential and integral part of every human life. It makes us fit, disciplined and happy. Regularly playing a sport keeps our heart alert and healthy. It improves your general health, especially in reducing body fat, bone strengthening, building stamina, and flexibility in the body. Different people have different levels of interest in sports. Some enjoy playing sports casually while others take it up as a career and become athletes, or some might choose to become sports journalists.

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) established World Sports Journalist Day in 1994. Also, this day commemorates the formation of the AIPS organization on July 2, 1924, during the Summer Olympics in Paris. Over the years, various sports media professionals have been honored on this day.

What is sports Journalism?

Sports journalism is a form of reporting and writing that focuses on matters related to sports. It is an important component of every media organization. Sports journalists showcase their work on multiple media platforms including print, radio, television broadcast, and the internet. There are many local and national journalism organizations active in sports reporting. As a sports journalist, your job duties include reporting game statistics, interviewing coaches and players and offering game commentary, etc.

Significance of World Sports Journalist Day

The main purpose of World Sports Journalist Day is to encourage and acknowledge various sports journalists for their outstanding efforts. It motivates the journalists to become diligent for the organization and also for society. A good sports journalist will be a role model for future generations and inspires them to pursue a career in sports journalism. On this day, many media organizations conduct special events for their sports journalists.

This special day promotes sports across the globe as a medium to unify people and to create peace and harmony. Sports connect people throughout the world, regardless of ethnicity, language, or social position.

World Sports Journalists Day was first celebrated by the AIPS and is committed to building cooperation between its member associations and safeguarding sport and the professional independence of journalism. So, let’s take a look at some of the tweets of sports journalists and celebrities, celebrated “World Sports Journalist Day 2022”.

Nidhi Singh
