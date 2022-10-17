Monday, October 17, 2022
HomeNewsISSF Shooting World C’Ships: Indian Men’s Air Rifle Team Won Gold |...

ISSF Shooting World C’Ships: Indian Men’s Air Rifle Team Won Gold | Silver For Air Pistol Team Women

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
ISSF World Shooting World C'Ships: Men’s air rifle team wins gold | silver for Air pistol team women- KreedOn
Image Source- Free Press Journal
- Advertisement -

The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team of Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, and Kiran Jadhav clinched the gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

It was India’s fifth gold medal at this edition of the World Championships and clinched the second gold medal in the senior section after Rudrankksh Patil emerged victorious in individual 10m AR men.

The Indian team beat the Chinese team by 16-10 in the final to be crowned the World Champions. The Indian trio was leading 14-2 in the gold medal match before the Chinese shooters made a comeback after winning four series of shots back-to-back and reducing their deficit to 14-10.

-- Advertisement --

On the other hand, the Indian women’s 10m air rifle team of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, and Meghana Sajjanar bagged the bronze medal after a 17-11 win over Germany in a closely fought contest. Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan, and Yuvika Tomar won silver in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team event after losing to China by 8-16 in the World Shooting Championship on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --

ISSF World Shooting C’Ships: The Results

-- Advertisement --

Air rifle team: Men: 1. India (Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav, Rudrankksh Patil) 16 (6229.4) 945.2; 2. China (Sheng Lihao, Song Buhan, Yang Haoran) 10 (628.3) 946.6; 3. Serbia 16 (624.8) 939.9; 4. Hungary 4 (626.2) 940.2.

Women: 1. China 16 (631.2) 940.88; 2. USA 12 (630.6) 941.1; 3. Inida (Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar, Mehuli Ghosh) 17 (630.1) 947.0; 4. Germany (Anna Janssen, Danise Palborn, Hannah Steffen) 11 (628.6) 941.1.

-- Advertisement --

Air pistol team women: 1. China (Jiang Ranxin, Li Xue, Lu Kaiman) 16 (576) 879; 2. India (Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar) 8 (571) 860; 3. Iran 16 (570) 866; 4. Mongolia 14 (567) 853.

25m standard pistol mixed team: 1. China (Feng Sixuan, Liu Yangpan) 17 (373) 564; 2. India (Manvi Jain, Sameer Ghulia) 3 (378) 564; 3. India-2 (Pyal Khatri, Sahil Dudhane) 16 (368) 553; 4. Nor (Ane Bjorkas Tongersen, Hans Wang Noestvold) 14 (364) 535.

Read More | Sports in India: Challenges & Problems faced by Indian Sports Fraternity

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleSri Lanka vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 1 | ICC T20 WC – SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Kabaddi players in India and abroad- KreedOn

Top 10 Kabaddi Players In India & Abroad | Know about...

Kabaddi
National air sports policy

Good news for Indian Air Sports: National Air Sports Policy released...

News
healthy lungs kreedon

Top 20 Unbelievable benefits of sports we bet you didn’t know...

Sports
MotoGP coming to India- KreedOn

Fantastic News! MotoGP Coming to India | Official Announcement On September...

News