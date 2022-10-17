ISSF Shooting World C’Ships: Indian Men’s Air Rifle Team Won Gold | Silver For Air Pistol Team Women

- Advertisement -

The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team of Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, and Kiran Jadhav clinched the gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

It was India’s fifth gold medal at this edition of the World Championships and clinched the second gold medal in the senior section after Rudrankksh Patil emerged victorious in individual 10m AR men.

The Indian team beat the Chinese team by 16-10 in the final to be crowned the World Champions. The Indian trio was leading 14-2 in the gold medal match before the Chinese shooters made a comeback after winning four series of shots back-to-back and reducing their deficit to 14-10.

On the other hand, the Indian women’s 10m air rifle team of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, and Meghana Sajjanar bagged the bronze medal after a 17-11 win over Germany in a closely fought contest. Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan, and Yuvika Tomar won silver in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team event after losing to China by 8-16 in the World Shooting Championship on Sunday.

ISSF World Shooting C’Ships: The Results

Air rifle team: Men: 1. India (Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav, Rudrankksh Patil) 16 (6229.4) 945.2; 2. China (Sheng Lihao, Song Buhan, Yang Haoran) 10 (628.3) 946.6; 3. Serbia 16 (624.8) 939.9; 4. Hungary 4 (626.2) 940.2.

Women: 1. China 16 (631.2) 940.88; 2. USA 12 (630.6) 941.1; 3. Inida (Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar, Mehuli Ghosh) 17 (630.1) 947.0; 4. Germany (Anna Janssen, Danise Palborn, Hannah Steffen) 11 (628.6) 941.1.

Air pistol team women: 1. China (Jiang Ranxin, Li Xue, Lu Kaiman) 16 (576) 879; 2. India (Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar) 8 (571) 860; 3. Iran 16 (570) 866; 4. Mongolia 14 (567) 853.

25m standard pistol mixed team: 1. China (Feng Sixuan, Liu Yangpan) 17 (373) 564; 2. India (Manvi Jain, Sameer Ghulia) 3 (378) 564; 3. India-2 (Pyal Khatri, Sahil Dudhane) 16 (368) 553; 4. Nor (Ane Bjorkas Tongersen, Hans Wang Noestvold) 14 (364) 535.

