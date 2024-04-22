World Race Walking Championships: Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami Earn Paris 2024 Qualification

- Advertisement -

The Indian mixed relay race walking team, consisting of Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami, secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing in 18th place at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships on Sunday. The top 22 teams from this event qualify for the Olympics. The Indian team set a personal record with a time of 3:05.03 over a total distance of 42.195 km. In this mixed relay format, the man and woman alternate covering the distance. The man starts by walking 12.195 km, followed by the woman covering 10 km. The man then walks another 10 km, and the woman completes the final 10 km. The relay changeover occurs within a designated 20-metre zone before each leg.

The Italian team, featuring Francesco Fortunato and Valentina Trapletti, clinched the gold medal with a record time of 2:56:45. This performance marked their best personal time. The silver medal went to Japan’s Koki Ikeda and Kumiko Okada, who also achieved their best personal timing, completing the event in 2:57:04. The Spanish duo, Alvaro Martin and Laura Garcia-Caro secured the bronze medal by finishing with a time of 2:57:47.

