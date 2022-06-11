World Para Swimming Championships 2022: Meet the Indian Swimmers | Venue | Schedule – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

Indian Para swimmers are all set for the MADEIRA 2022, World Para Swimming Championships. The 10th edition of the event will kick start on June 12 to 18 in Madeira, Portugal.

Madeira, Portugal will organize the first World Championships in three years. From over 70 countries 600+ swimmers will participate in this mega event.

Indian Contingent

Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Herojit Singh Rajkumar, Devanshi Satija, Shridhar Nagappa Malagi, Narayan Shankar Jadhav, Kamala Devi Takhenchangbam and Dr Virender Kumar Dabas.

Schedule and Venue

Date- 12th to 18th June 2022 at the Penteada Swimming Pools Complex, Madeira, Portugal.

Our best wishes to #TeamIndia🇮🇳 for the Para-Swimming 🏊‍♂️🏊‍♀️ World Championship 2022 🗓 12th- 18th June

Our best wishes to #TeamIndia🇮🇳 for the Para-Swimming 🏊‍♂️🏊‍♀️ World Championship 2022 🗓 12th- 18th June

📍 Madeira, Portugal 🇵🇹 Join us in wishing them the best for the Championship 🙂 All the best!! #IndianSports #Paraswimming pic.twitter.com/DK5BqB3t0a — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 10, 2022

Earlier Indian Para-swimming team hold their trip to this event as six out of the nine-member contingent were still awaiting their visas. Dr Dabas, coach of the Indian para-Swimming team had requested the concerned parties for assistance and sought help from government in this matter.

The previous edition World Championship was held in London where Italy dominated the show with 50 Medals.

