Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeNewsWorld Para Swimming Championships 2022: Meet the Indian Swimmers | Venue |...

World Para Swimming Championships 2022: Meet the Indian Swimmers | Venue | Schedule – All you need to know

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source: International Paralympic Committee
- Advertisement -

Indian Para swimmers are all set for the MADEIRA 2022, World Para Swimming Championships. The 10th edition of the event will kick start on June 12 to 18 in Madeira, Portugal.

Madeira, Portugal will organize the first World Championships in three years. From over 70 countries 600+ swimmers will participate in this mega event.

Indian Contingent

-- Advertisement --

Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Herojit Singh Rajkumar, Devanshi Satija, Shridhar Nagappa Malagi, Narayan Shankar Jadhav, Kamala Devi Takhenchangbam and Dr Virender Kumar Dabas.

Schedule and Venue

Date- 12th to 18th June 2022 at the Penteada Swimming Pools Complex, Madeira, Portugal.

-- Advertisement --

Earlier Indian Para-swimming team hold their trip to this event as six out of the nine-member contingent were still awaiting their visas. Dr Dabas, coach of the Indian para-Swimming team had requested the concerned parties for assistance and sought help from government in this matter.

-- Advertisement --

The previous edition World Championship was held in London where Italy dominated the show with 50 Medals.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleBengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Creates History – Hits a century in Ranji Trophy -Bengal into semifinals
Next articleHigh Jumper Tejaswin Shankar Crowned as Champion at NCAA, US | Qualifies for CWG 2022

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019