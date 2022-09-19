Indian Contingent Shines at World Para Athletics GP | Clinched 3 Gold medals

- Advertisement -

Indian para-athletes put up a brilliant show at the World Para Athletics GP (Grand Prix) in Morocco on Saturday. Nishad Kumar, Tokyo Paralympic silver medalist bagged gold in the men’s T47 high jump , and javelin throwers Ajeet Singh and Devendra Jhajharia secured gold and silver in the F46 category.

Last year, Nishad Kumar, set an Asian record with a jump of 2.06m to win the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, now he broke his record with a quick jump of 2.10m at the World Para Athletics GP in Morocco.

In the F46 men’s javelin, India’s Ajeet Singh and Devendra Jhajaria won Gold and Silver, respectively. Singh secured the gold with an outstanding performance of 64.77m and on the other hand, Jhajaria settled for silver with a throw of 60.97m.

Devendra thanked his coach Sunil Tanwar and fitness coach Lakshay Batra. He said,

“I would like to thank Sunil Tanwar, my coach, and fitness coach Lakshay Batra for this medal. The work we put in four months back in Finland helped me get this medal. The Government of India kept me in their TOPS scheme and bore the entire expenses, I would like to thank them,”

India has so far won 3 gold medals, two silver, and a bronze in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco. Other medalists for India include Neeraj Yadav (F55/56 discus- Gold), Anil Kumar (T54 100m- Silver), and Ranjeet Bhati (F57 javelin- Bronze).

