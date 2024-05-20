Monday, May 20, 2024
World Para Athletics Championships: Nishad Kumar and Preethi Pal Secure Silver and Bronze

World Para Athletics Championships: Nishad Kumar and Preethi Pal Secure Silver and Bronze
Image Source: NDTV Sports
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
The Indian team secured its first medals at the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday, with high jumper Nishad Kumar and 200m runner Preethi Pal earning silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Nishad Kumar, who previously won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, cleared a height of 1.99 meters to finish second in the men’s T47 high jump final, earning India its first medal on the third day of the competition.

American athlete Roderick Townsend claimed the gold medal with a jump of 2.05 meters. Another Indian participant, Ram Pal, achieved his season’s best performance with a jump of 1.90 meters, securing sixth place.

Kumar also won a silver medal in the same event at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. The T47 classification is designated for para track athletes who have an impairment or amputation below the elbow or wrist.

Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal for India, finishing third in the women’s T35 200m final with a time of 30.49 seconds. Athletes with coordination impairments compete in the T35 category.

Deepthi Jeevanji advanced to the women’s T20 400m final by winning her heat race in an Asian record time of 56.18 seconds. The T20 category is designated for athletes with intellectual impairments.

China leads the medal tally with 26 podium finishes (10 gold, 8 silver, 8 bronze) as of Day 3. India’s team is currently ranked 29th. The championships will continue until May 25.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

