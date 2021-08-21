Medals Galore for India at Junior wrestling world championships 2021 

Junior wrestling world championships: Indian Junior wrestlers continued to impress at the Junior Wrestling world championships in Ufa, Russia. Both the men’s and women’s junior team raked in some good performances and medals on Friday.

Junior women’s freestyle

Junior grapplers Sanju Devi and Bhateri clinch a silver each. In the 62 kg final, Sanju Devi faced Alina Kasabieva of Russia. The Russian won by technical superiority. Sanju had made a remarkable comeback in the semifinal against Birgul Sultanova of Azerbaijan. She was down 5-0, Devi upstaged her opponent to win 8-5 in the end. Devi had to settle for a hard fought silver medal in the end.

On the other hand, in the 65 kg final, Bhateri also clinched a well deserved silver, She was outclassed by senior european champion Irina Ringaci of Moldova. Bhateri’s road to the final was by beating Jlassi Khadija of Tunisia and Amina Roxana Capezan of Romania. On Thursday, Bipasha had secured a silver in the 76kg final. Simran and Sito clinched a bronze in 50kg and 55kg respectively.

Junior men’s freestyle

Men’s team won a combined 6 medals, with 1 silver and 5 bronze medals. Young wrestler Ravinder earned a silver in the 61kg final. Ravinder stormed into the final by defeating Levik Mikayelyan of Armenia in the semi-finals.

While Anirudh Kumar clinched the bronze after defeating Aydin Ahmadov of Azerbaijan in the 125 kg category by a solid score of 7-2. Yash, Gourav, Pruthviraj and deepak also bagged a bronze in the 74kg, 79kg, 92kg and 97kg respectively.

India’s medal count comes to 11 with 4 silver and 7 bronze medals.

