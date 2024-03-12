World Boxing Olympic Qualifier: Nishant Dev Knocked Out in Quarters, India’s Boxing Hopes Fizzle

- Advertisement -

Nishant Dev, an emerging Indian boxer, was unable to secure an Olympic quota for India at the initial World Boxing Olympic Qualifier held in Busto Arsizio, Italy. During the late Monday bout, Nishant, who had previously won a bronze medal at the World Championships, suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the men’s 71 kg category. The match concluded with a split verdict of 1-4 in favor of Omari Jones from the USA.

During the competition, only those who reached the semi-finals in each category were eligible to earn Olympic quotas. Regarding the match, Nishant remained competitive until the second round, where he outscored his opponent. Unfortunately, losses in the first and third rounds resulted in a decision unfavorable to him.

Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) exited the competition in the second round, having received a bye in the initial round. Up to this point, India has obtained four Olympic quotas in boxing, all of which belong to female athletes. Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have earned their qualifications through their performances at the 2023 Asian Games.

However, there is still hope for Indian boxers, as another qualifying event is set to occur in Thailand. The Second World Boxing Olympic Qualifier is scheduled to take place from May 23 to June 3.

