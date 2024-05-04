Saturday, May 4, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsAthleticsWorld Athletics Relays 2024 in Bahamas: Indian Athletes Set Sights on Paris...
-- Advertisement --

World Athletics Relays 2024 in Bahamas: Indian Athletes Set Sights on Paris Olympics Qualification

India's Sprinters Aim for Paris Olympics Glory at World Relays | KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan times
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Indian quarter-milers have their sights set on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the World Athletics Relays Bahamas begin this Saturday in the picturesque city of Nassau.

-- Advertisement --

India has dispatched a robust squad of 15 athletes to compete in the men’s, women’s, and mixed 4x400m relay events.

Following a standout 2023 season, the Indian team aims to break the national and Asian record of 2:59.05 seconds set by the quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh in Budapest.

-- Advertisement --

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team has recently gained significant attention, delivering strong performances at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and challenging the dominance of the USA at the World Championships in Budapest last August.

They met expectations at the Hangzhou Asian Games, capturing gold with an impressive time of 3:01.58.

India has fielded a well-prepared team of seven athletes for the women’s 4x400m relay, with MR Poovamma, a multi-time Asian Games gold medalist, leading the group. The squad includes members from the silver medal-winning team at the Hangzhou Asian Games: Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi, and Subha Venkatesan.

-- Advertisement --

Indian Squads for World Athletics Relays 2024

Men’s 4x400m: Amoj Jacob, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Rajiv Arokia, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Yashas B.

Women’s 4x400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan.

4×400 Mixed: Amoj Jacob (M), Rajesh Ramesh (M), Yashas (M), Jyothika Sri Dandi (W), Vithya Ramraj (W), Rupal (W).

Top 10 Best Carrom Boards | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Carrom Board Available Online

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
‘Tactical Decision’: Sourav Ganguly Sheds Light on Rinku Singh’s Omission from T20 World Cup Squad
Next article
Naman Dhir Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Girl Friend – All Details

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

‘Tactical Decision’: Sourav Ganguly Sheds Light on Rinku Singh’s Omission from T20 World Cup Squad

Saiman Das -
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly shared insights into the team selection for the T20 World Cup, explaining why...
Cricket

List of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners (2007 to 2022): Champions Through the Years

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The T20 World Cup has produced countless unforgettable moments that continue to be cherished by fans. From Yuvraj Singh's...
Cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction to Virat Kohli’s Strike Rate Question Goes Viral

Saiman Das -
India captain Rohit Sharma burst into laughter when asked about Virat Kohli's strike rate in the IPL 2024 season....
Badminton

Defending Champions India Exit Thomas Cup After Losing 1-3 to China in Quartefinals

Saiman Das -
When Dhruv Kapila saw the shuttle hit the ground on his side of the court during the Thomas Cup...
Cricket

Analyzing the Mind-Blowing T20 World Cup Records: Behind the Numbers

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup, held every two years, is the pinnacle event in the shortest format of...
Cricket

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The 51st match of the IPL 2024 will feature Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019