World Athletics Relays 2024 in Bahamas: Indian Athletes Set Sights on Paris Olympics Qualification

- Advertisement -

Indian quarter-milers have their sights set on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the World Athletics Relays Bahamas begin this Saturday in the picturesque city of Nassau.

-- Advertisement --

India has dispatched a robust squad of 15 athletes to compete in the men’s, women’s, and mixed 4x400m relay events.

Following a standout 2023 season, the Indian team aims to break the national and Asian record of 2:59.05 seconds set by the quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh in Budapest.

-- Advertisement --

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team has recently gained significant attention, delivering strong performances at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and challenging the dominance of the USA at the World Championships in Budapest last August.

They met expectations at the Hangzhou Asian Games, capturing gold with an impressive time of 3:01.58.

India has fielded a well-prepared team of seven athletes for the women’s 4x400m relay, with MR Poovamma, a multi-time Asian Games gold medalist, leading the group. The squad includes members from the silver medal-winning team at the Hangzhou Asian Games: Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi, and Subha Venkatesan.

-- Advertisement --

Indian Squads for World Athletics Relays 2024

Men’s 4x400m: Amoj Jacob, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Rajiv Arokia, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Yashas B.

Women’s 4x400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan.

4×400 Mixed: Amoj Jacob (M), Rajesh Ramesh (M), Yashas (M), Jyothika Sri Dandi (W), Vithya Ramraj (W), Rupal (W).

Also Read | Top 10 Best Carrom Board Available Online