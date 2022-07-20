Wednesday, July 20, 2022
World Athletics C'ships 2022: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
World Athletics Championships 2022: Avinash Sable failed to impress in the finale- finishes 11th in the race- KreedOn
Image Source- Scroll.in
An Indian steeplechase master and a national record holder, Avinash Sable, finishes 11th in the 3000m steeplechase final at World Athletics Championships 2022, held in Oregon.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:31.75 and failed to impress the masses. His performance this time was way below his season’s and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record.

Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali again won the gold with a time of 8:25.13s, and Laecha Girmia clinched silver and clocked 8:26.01. Conseslus Kipruto from Kenya settled for the bronze medal (8:27.92).

Before the final race, Avinash Sable was mentally and physically prepared but unfortunately couldn’t mark its feat in the top 5 in World Athletics Championships 2022, Oregon. The Indian runner made efforts to recover lost ground during the final time but it was too late.

About Avinash Sable

He is currently in the Indian army as a soldier from the Mahar regiment, and has a humble origin, from the Beed district of Maharashtra. In the prestigious Diamond League, he shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record for the ninth time in June earlier this year.

He became the only male steeplechaser from India to qualify for the World Championships since Deena Ram.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
