World Athletics Championships 2022 – Neeraj Chopra to spearhead the Indian contingent | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is all set to kickstart at Eugene in Oregon, USA from July 15 to 24. This massive global event is taking place in Oregon, United States for the very first time.

The best track and field athletes from all across the world will be coming together to participate in this mega event. This extraordinary showcase of the event will be organized in the home of track and field in the U.S – The Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene.

-- Advertisement --

Anju Bobby George is the only Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championship. She won bronze in the long jump category in Paris, 2003.

Neeraj Chopra will lead the Indian contingent at Eugene

For the very first time, the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championship will have a reigning Olympic champion. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be leading the Indian squad. Neeraj created history by winning gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

-- Advertisement --

Neeraj Chopra missed 2019 WAC due to injury and now longing to play for India in this mega event. He breached the 85m qualifying standard and marked his javelin at the 87.58m at Tokyo Olympics and comfortably confirmed a spot for World Athletics Championships 2022 at the Eugene meet.

Big Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship

The golden boy of India, Neeraj Chopra isn’t the only Indian athlete who has qualified for the world championships. Avinash Sable has already infringed the qualifying mark (8:22.00) in 3000m steeplechase on multiple occasions. He clocked 8.18.12 at Tokyo 2020.

-- Advertisement --

27-year-old Sable broke his national record by clocking a timing of 8:12.42 in 3000m Steeplechase at the Rabat Diamond League, 2022.



In men’s shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, gold medalist at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships and national record holder (21.49m), has also breached the qualifying mark for world championships.

Three Indian race walkers, Priyanka Goswami (women’s 20km), Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul Kumar (men’s 20km) have also qualified for the event. Rahul Kumar entered through the standard route, however, was later withdrawn.

-- Advertisement --

Race walker Bhawna Jat’s entries was also withdrawn and a big question mark is still rising on the participation of veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. Sprinter Dutee Chand, the first Indian to win a gold in the 100m race in a global meet, can possibly qualify for the event only if a couple of athletes choose to withdraw. The same situation goes for jumper Aishwarya Babu, who trashed the national record during the Chennai National Inter-State Championships earlier this month.

Indian contingent at World Athletics Championships 2022

Athlete Event Neeraj Chopra Men’s javelin throw Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s shot put Murali Sreeshankar Men’s long jump Jeswin Aldrin Men’s long jump Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s triple jump Praveen Chithravel Men’s triple jump Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m steeplechase Sandeep Kumar Men’s 20km race walk Priyanka Goswami Women’s 20km and 35km race walk Men’s team 4x400m relay

World Athletics Championships 2022 Qualifications rules for Athletes and teams

They should meet the world athletics championships’ qualifying standards at any accredited event within a specified qualification window.

Qualification through world rankings which remains the same at the end of the qualification period is also possible.

An athlete can also qualify through finishing positions at particular events throughout the qualification window.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport