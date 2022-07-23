World Athletics Championships 2022- India’s Annu Rani finished 7th in the women’s javelin throw final

- Advertisement -

Indian athlete Annu Rani finished seventh in the women’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon on Saturday. Annu Rani manifested a good show as she achieved her best of the day in her second attempt but also failed to cross the 60m mark in the other five throws.

Annu Rani produced a 59.98m throw on her fifth attempt which is her 2nd best throw of the event.

World Athletics Championships 2022 – Annu’s scores in every attempt

First attempt- 56.18m

Second attempt- 61.12m

Third attempt- 59.27m

Fourth attempt- 58.14m

Fifth attempt- 59.98m

Sixth attempt- 58.70m.

Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber secured gold with a massive throw of 66.91m while Kara Winger bagged silver with a best throw of 64.05m in her final attempt.

#Athletics Update 🚨 🇮🇳's @Annu_Javelin finishes 7th with her best throw of 61.12m at @WCHoregon22 2019 edition – 8th; with this she becomes only the 2nd Indian woman after @anjubobbygeorg1 to have two top 8 finishes at #WorldChampionships Great Effort 👏👏

📸 @g_rajaraman pic.twitter.com/k4lVnCpMhA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2022

Annu Rani had broken her national record with a throw of 63.82m which is her season and personal best. She achieved this feat during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur, where she clinched gold.

This was Annu Rani’s third appearance in the event and had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition of the World Athletics Championships in 2019, Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London as she finished 10th in her qualification group.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport