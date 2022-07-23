Saturday, July 23, 2022
HomeSportsAthleticsWorld Athletics Championships 2022- India’s Annu Rani finished 7th in the women’s...

World Athletics Championships 2022- India’s Annu Rani finished 7th in the women’s javelin throw final

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
World Athletics Championships- Annu Rani finishes 7th in Women's Javelin Throw- KreedOn
Image Source - The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

Indian athlete Annu Rani finished seventh in the women’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon on Saturday. Annu Rani manifested a good show as she achieved her best of the day in her second attempt but also failed to cross the 60m mark in the other five throws.

Annu Rani produced a 59.98m throw on her fifth attempt which is her 2nd best throw of the event.

World Athletics Championships 2022 – Annu’s scores in every attempt

  • First attempt- 56.18m
  • Second attempt- 61.12m
  • Third attempt- 59.27m
  • Fourth attempt- 58.14m
  • Fifth attempt- 59.98m
  • Sixth attempt- 58.70m. 

Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber secured gold with a massive throw of 66.91m while Kara Winger bagged silver with a best throw of 64.05m in her final attempt.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Annu Rani had broken her national record with a throw of 63.82m which is her season and personal best. She achieved this feat during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur, where she clinched gold.

-- Advertisement --

This was Annu Rani’s third appearance in the event and had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition of the World Athletics Championships in 2019, Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London as she finished 10th in her qualification group.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleIND vs WI 1st ODI- India won the match by 3 runs | Stunning performance by Indian bowlers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019